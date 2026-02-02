Medsynaptic to Showcase latest version of AI Enabled Medsynapse RIS-PACS and Imaging Solutions at WHX 2026, Dubai

Medsynaptic Medsynapse RIS-PACS

Medsynaptic will exhibit at Booth No. N23.C76 at WHX 2026, Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medsynaptic, a global healthcare IT company specializing in RIS-PACS, Teleradiology & medical imaging solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai. Medsynaptic will exhibit at Booth No. N23.C76, where it will showcase its latest PACS and comprehensive imaging solutions tailored for the evolving healthcare needs of the MENA (Middle East-North Africa) and GCC region.At WHX 2026, Medsynaptic will present its next-generation AI Enabled PACS platform - Medsynapse, along with a wide portfolio that includes RIS-PACS, teleradiology solutions, advanced visualization and 3D imaging software, DICOM workstations, Endoscopy Image Management, Next-gen OT video capture & recording solution and secure, scalable imaging archival solutions. These solutions are designed to support high patient volumes, multi-site operations, and regional interoperability requirements common across GCC & MENA healthcare systems.“Our participation at WHX 2026 reflects Medsynaptic’s strong commitment to the Middle East & Africa market,” said Dr Ashish Dhawad, Founder & CEO, Medsynaptic. “Healthcare providers in the GCC & MENA are rapidly adopting digital transformation initiatives, and our PACS and imaging platforms are built to support scalability, standardization, and clinical excellence across large hospital networks.”Visitors to the Medsynaptic booth will experience live demonstrations and engage with product specialists to understand how Medsynaptic’s solutions enable faster diagnosis, optimized radiology workflows, improved reporting turnaround times, and seamless integration with existing hospital IT ecosystems.“Dubai continues to be a hub for healthcare innovation and regional collaboration,” added Mr Sanjay Gorde, Director & Sr VP Sales, Medsynaptic. “Through WHX 2026, we look forward to strengthening partnerships across the GCC & MENA and showcasing how our imaging solutions help healthcare organizations deliver efficient, high-quality patient care.”Medsynaptic invites hospital leaders, radiologists, healthcare IT professionals, system integrators, and partners to visit Booth N23.C76 at WHX 2026 to explore collaboration opportunities and learn how its imaging solutions align with regional healthcare modernization goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.