V SHADES Featured in Hön Magazine: Garrett Davis Martin Wears ‘L.A.’ Blue Aviator Sunglasses

Luxury eyewear brand V SHADES appears in Hön Magazine with model Garrett Davis Martin wearing the “L.A.” Blue Aviator Sunglasses.

The ‘L.A.’ aviators are one of our most popular styles, and Garrett looks incredible wearing them.” — Vincent Smith, CEO of V SHADES

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury eyewear brand V SHADES, a VS Brands company, was featured in Hön Magazine in an editorial photoshoot starring American model Garrett Davis Martin of Ryan Colby Management.

The images were photographed by Travis Lane and published by Hön Magazine. The editorial showcases Martin in an outdoor pool setting wearing a denim speedo and ‘L.A.’ Blue Aviator Sunglasses by V SHADES.

The ‘L.A.’ sunglasses feature an oversized version of the traditional aviator design including blue reflective lenses set within a thick gold metal frame.



“I’m proud of how this shoot came together,” said Vincent Smith, CEO of V SHADES. “The ‘L.A.’ aviators are one of our most popular styles, and Garrett looks incredible wearing them. Special thanks to Ryan Colby Management, Travis Lane, and Hön Magazine for bringing the editorial to life.”

The photos were produced in collaboration with Hön Magazine, with additional credit to Ryan Colby Management, Garrett Davis Martin, and Travis Lane Photography.



About V SHADES

Founded in 2014, V SHADES, is a luxury fashion brand known for designing high-quality eyewear and publishing fashion-related media. V SHADES publishes fashion industry coverage, style trends, and original eyewear editorial content on its blog. The company is known for its collaborations with models and creatives which produce publication-ready visuals showcasing the brand’s sunglasses and contemporary interpretations of today’s fashion. Learn more at www.VSHADES.com.

About VS BRANDS

Founded in 2014 with the launch of V SHADES and V Social Media of Hollywood, VS Brands has grown into a digital media holding company overseeing a network of online publications across business, entertainment, wellness, technology, spirituality, fashion, finance, food, learning, and lifestyle. The company produces in-depth editorial content, industry interviews, and news coverage and also offers branded merchandise and media services. Learn more at www.VSBrands.com.

Read more about VS Brands here: https://www.newswire.com/news/vs-brands-launches-13-site-digital-media-network-22684324

