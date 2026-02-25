Texas Seeks Input on Special Education “Intensity of Service” Model as Funding Rules Evolve Under HB 2

Texas’s review of special education service-intensity funding highlights why clear IEP service descriptions and progress data matter for families. Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law

Texas is refining its special education “intensity of service” funding model, shaping how IEP services are defined, documented, and reviewed.

Families and districts both do better when services are described clearly and reviewed against real outcomes” — Keith Altman

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Education Agency issued a January 2026 bulletin announcing a stakeholder survey related to the state’s “intensity of service” approach for special education funding and implementation planning. You can read about it here. Texas House Bill 2 (89th Legislature, 2025) shifted parts of special education funding toward service intensity rather than placement categories, and the implementation details influence staffing, services, and documentation practices.Funding models influence service delivery. When a state defines service tiers, districts often adjust documentation practices, staffing plans, and how services are described in IEPs.Families benefit from understanding what a district treats as the service baseline, how progress is measured, and what data is used to justify service changes.Other states watch Texas-style reforms closely. A broader trend is an emphasis on measurable services, defensible rationale, and alignment between needs, services, and documented progress.“When funding shifts toward service intensity, the details matter: what counts as a service, how it’s documented, and how progress data drives decisions. Families and districts both do better when services are described clearly and reviewed against real outcomes,” says Keith Altman , Managing Partner, K Altman Law What can students, families, and schools do now?• Confirm IEP services are described with frequency, duration, location, and provider.• Ask how the team will measure progress and how often it will be reviewed.• If services are reduced, request the data and rationale in writing.• Keep a simple record of missed sessions and implementation gaps.• If you’re a district, train teams to document intensity and progress consistently to reduce disputes.About K Altman Law:K Altman Law is a national boutique law firm assisting students and families with education-related disputes, including higher education discipline and academic matters, special education (IEP/504) advocacy, and civil rights/Title IX process issues. The firm serves clients nationwide, including key markets such as Michigan, California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.This press release is for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Outcomes depend on the facts of each matter and applicable law, which varies by jurisdiction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.