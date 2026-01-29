India Sets a New Global Benchmark with Largest-Ever Country Pavilion in Gulfood History

As Official Country Partner, India Signals a New Era of Scale, Influence and Global Food Leadership at Gulfood 2026

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India takes centre stage at Gulfood 2026 as the event’s Official Country Partner, delivering its largest and most strategically significant participation to date and marking the largest country pavilion in the show’s history. The milestone reflects India’s growing role within the global food economy.Led by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India’s presence spans more than 600 companies across 8,435 square metres, presenting a comprehensive showcase of the country’s agricultural strength, manufacturing capabilities and export ambition. The expanded participation highlights India’s deepening trade ties with the Middle East and its increasing integration into global food supply chains.This scale mirrors the momentum of UAE–India trade, which reached $100.06 billion in 2024–2025, accelerating since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Across exhibitions, conference sessions and trade engagements, Indian brands, exporters and policymakers engage directly with global decision-makers, reinforcing India’s position as a long-term partner in advancing efficient, resilient and forward-looking food systems.Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, commented: “It is a great pleasure to be a part of Gulfood 2026 as its partner country, as the exhibition enters a new phase by expanding its venue to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City. The event serves as a global platform for Indian exporters to showcase India’s high-quality produce, value-added products, and world class capabilities. Gulfood continues to play a key role in driving our agri-export’s growth, and being a partner country, APEDA and all stakeholder organisations of the Government of India and State Governments, along with trade associations of the agriculture & processed food sector, are committed to strengthening India’s presence in global markets.”Scale with Purpose: India’s Next Phase of Global GrowthIndia’s pavilion at Gulfood 2026 goes beyond size to signal strategic intent. As the world’s most influential F&B marketplace, Gulfood has become the preferred global launchpad for brands seeking international visibility, trade validation and access to decision-makers across continents. Indian companies are increasingly using this platform to introduce new offerings and accelerate global expansion.Avinash Joshi, Secretary of Ministry of Food Processing Industry, Government of India, said: “India’s participation at Gulfood 2026 as a partner country has been truly encouraging, with an enthusiastic response from Indian companies. We are showcasing a wide range of products, from rice and spices to cereals and other staples. I am thrilled to see a strong presence of Indian MSMEs, who are here to explore opportunities and connect with global markets. I would also like to thank the UAE government for organising this event so seamlessly.”Established market leaders such as Amul, Dabur, Parle Agro and Rasna anchor the pavilion alongside leading exporters including Allana Group, CCL Products and HyFun, joined by a new generation of innovation-led brands.Rajesh Kumar, National Vice President, Tea Coffee Association of India (TCA) commented: “As National Vice President of the Tea & Coffee Association of India (TCA), it is a privilege to lead the Indian business delegation to Gulfood 2026. India’s beverage sector continues to demonstrate strong global momentum, with coffee exports exceeding $1.17 billion between April and October FY2025–26, reflecting over 12% year-on-year growth, while tea exports surpassed $605 million, growing more than 15% in the same period. As an official Community Partner, our participation is driven by Gulfood’s unmatched ability to connect producers, exporters and brands with international buyers and policy leaders at a time when sustainability, traceability and value-added innovation are redefining the industry. Through Gulfood 2026, we aim to expand Indian tea and coffee exports, unlock long-term trade partnerships and strengthen India’s role within the evolving global F&B ecosystem.”The presence of emerging startups showcased alongside global brands, reflects India’s evolution into a more integrated food ecosystem aligned with global demand for quality, sustainability and premiumisation. For many exhibitors, Gulfood represents a strategic moment of market entry and global brand positioning.Praveen Easwaramurthi, Founder of ATOM, said: “We chose Gulfood to launch ATOM Robotic Café because it brings together the world’s most influential food leaders, innovators, and investors. Its unmatched global platform and calibre of attendees make it the ideal launchpad for future-ready FoodTech innovations like ATOM.”India at the Centre of Global Food Thought LeadershipGulfood 2026 further strengthens its role as a platform for industry dialogue through the Future Food500 forum, where founders, policymakers, chefs, investors and innovators exchange perspectives on food culture, technology, sustainability and scale.Speaking at the Future Food 500 Summit, Dhruv Kohli, Founder of Boba Bhai, said: “At the Future Food 500 Summit, we’re discussing how fusion today is about thoughtful translation taking global ideas and shaping them into formats consumers instinctively relate to. Today’s consumers want global formats that feel instinctively different, but balanced; new, but emotionally familiar. That shift has been very visible in India.”India’s Leaders Drive the Global Food DialogueIndia’s leadership presence extends across Gulfood 2026’s high-level panels, ministerial dialogues and industry discussions, contributing to global conversations on food security, trade, innovation and sustainable growth. Key Indian speakers include Shri Avinash Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India; Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA; Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul); and Jayatheertha Chary, Deputy Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.Together, they position India as a strategic contributor to the global food economy.-End-Sources:(1) USD 100.06 billon ( https://www.india-briefing.com/news/india-uae-cepa-compliance-updates-41508.html/ (2) USD 36.63 billion ( https://blog.tradedata.pro/india-exports-to-uae/#:~:text=1.,$100.05%20billion%20in%20FY%202025 About GulfoodGulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world’s largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. With 8,500+ exhibitors, 195 countries, 280,000+ sqm across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, and five first-time sectors, Gulfood 2026 reinforces Dubai's position as the global headquarters of food trade and food intelligence.

