SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interview Coder, an early pioneer in AI-powered assistant purpose-built for live technical interviews, has introduced a public Gallery of Real Job Offers on its website, showcasing verified outcomes from users who successfully secured roles at major technology companies after using the platform.The newly launched gallery highlights over 10,000 confirmed job outcomes, with users landing positions across Big Tech, FAANG, quantitative firms, and fast-growing startups. The gallery includes anonymized and redacted offer letters voluntarily submitted by users, reflecting roles ranging from internships to senior and staff-level positions.Interview Coder reports that the platform is now trusted by 97,000+ developers globally, many of whom use its AI assistance to prepare for high-pressure technical interviews and coding assessments.“These results represent real people and real outcomes,” said Abdulla Ababakre , Founder and CEO of Interview Coder. “Users chose to share their success stories, and the gallery is meant to transparently reflect the impact the platform has had on their careers.”What the Gallery ShowsThe Gallery of Real Job Offers features:- Redacted offer letters submitted directly by users- Verified roles at companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple, Adobe, Netflix, and others- Compensation ranges, role levels, and hiring timelines where users opted to disclose themAll personally identifiable information is obscured, and no private user data is displayed publicly.Addressing the Recent Online ClaimsShortly after the gallery went live, online claims surfaced alleging that Interview Coder had exposed or “leaked” user data. Interview Coder acknowledged that an early version of its newly launched job-offer gallery contained a formatting oversight in a downloadable document, which made it possible for redacted sections to appear readable if copied into external tools.The founder publicly took responsibility for the mistake, clarifying that it was a presentation error rather than a data breach, and that all offers shown were voluntarily submitted by users. The company confirmed that the issue was identified and fully resolved, with all materials now permanently redacted, locked, and technically restricted to prevent any unmasking of information. InterviewCoder emphasized that no user accounts, internal systems, or private databases were ever compromised, and that the gallery now displays only anonymized, secured content following additional privacy safeguards.According to Interview Coder, the claims were based on a mischaracterization of publicly shared, user-submitted content, rather than on any verified security issue. All gallery entries were voluntarily provided by users, with sensitive details intentionally hidden prior to publication.“We want to be very clear: there was no leak,” Abdulla Ababakre said. “Every item shown in the gallery was submitted by the user, anonymized, and reviewed before being displayed.”Interview Coder further noted that the narrative gained traction through anonymous accounts and third-party commentary, and believes the episode reflects a coordinated attempt to discredit the platform in a competitive AI tools market, rather than a substantiated controversy.Transparency in a Competitive AI LandscapeThe company acknowledged that, in its initial rollout, some contextual explanations around the gallery could have been clearer. Since then, Interview Coder has updated its website to further explain how submissions are collected, anonymized, and approved.Industry analysts note that as AI tools increasingly influence hiring preparation, public scrutiny around results and ethics has intensified. Interview Coder maintains that transparency not secrecy is the reason it chose to publish verified outcomes in the first place.“Our intent was never promotional hype,” said Abdulla Ababakre. “It was accountability. We chose to show results rather than talk about them.”Adoption Accelerates as Community Validates Product-Market FitInterview Coder’s technology has seen widespread adoption. By late 2025, more than 97,000 developers worldwide had used the platform. The company’s internal data indicates that users of Interview Coder secured over 41,000 job offers in 2025 (with the caveat that individual results vary).Interview Coder has been referenced in user-led discussions across online developer communities. In multiple Reddit threads, participants have discussed the tool in the context of live interview workflows , including visibility, latency, and system behavior during screen sharing and recorded interviews. These discussions reflect user experiences rather than company-sponsored endorsements.Availability: Interview Coder 2.0 is available immediately for download (Mac and Windows) with a complementary trial on the company website. The company’s press materials and user communities continue to position the product as the most undetectable live-interview assistant tool on the market.

