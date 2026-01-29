US Delivers a Market-Shaping Presence at Gulfood 2026 as Meat and Poultry Lead Regional Demand

At the world’s most influential F&B sourcing platform, the US reflects surging Middle-Eastern demand across protein, dairy, beverages and food innovation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted at the world’s largest and most influential food and beverage sourcing platform, Gulfood 2026 , the US presence at the show stands as a powerful expression of accelerating trade momentum between the United States and the Middle East. With exhibitors spanning the full food and beverage value chain, the pavilion reflects surging regional demand for American products and the UAE’s growing role as a gateway for re-exports across the wider Middle East, Africa and South Asia.As the UAE’s sixth largest trading partner globally, and a market that imports food and agricultural products from all 50 US states, the United States arrives at Gulfood positioned to deepen one of the region’s most strategically significant food trade relationships. Anchored by its largest segment, meat and poultry, the US Pavilion also features leading suppliers across dairy, beverages, grains, tree nuts, snacks, bakery and food technology, presenting a market-ready portfolio designed to accelerate exports, expand regional distribution and meet evolving consumer and foodservice demand at scale.Bob Bauer, President of Association of Food Industries (AFI), said: “We jumped at the chance to be a Gulfood 2026 Community Partner. We saw it as a way to ensure our member firms around the world were aware of this important industry event and it helped to strengthen AFI’s stature as the trade association for the US food import industry. The number of AFI’s members around the world that participate in Gulfood grows every year and this partnership will hasten that growth. We are already looking forward to Gulfood 2027.”Meat and Poultry Strengthen US – UAE Bilateral TradeBrands showcased high-quality, responsibly produced protein solutions tailored to the GCC’s growing and increasingly health-conscious consumer base, Russell Hood, President, Oak Overseas, USA, commented: “USA food company presence at Gulf Food 2026 is the largest since the show’s inception. While historically US participation has consistently increased annually the number of companies at Gulfood 2026 has nearly doubled over 2025 alone.”Exhibitors including Agrisar DMCC, Arch Distributors, Ayamo Foods, Boston Agrex, Butterball, Creekstone Farms, G&C Foods, Globex International, Godshall’s Quality Meats, WMS Food USA highlight the breadth of US offerings, from halal- and kosher-certified meats to premium beef, specialty pork, frozen proteins and sustainable poultry solutions.Innovation Seen Across Every Food CategoryCompanies such as American Garden, BakeMark International, Bulkitrade Inc., Columbia Grain International, Great Northern Ag, Indus Farms Superfoods, SilkRoute AI and others demonstrate advances in plant-based nutrition, smart logistics and AI-enabled supply chains.Robert Verloop, CEO, California Walnut Association, said: “Gulfood 2026 is a phenomenal avenue to connect with potential customers from around the globe. We offer premium quality walnuts that are shipped year-round to the MENA region and beyond. There is a growing demand for both our in-shell and kernels in this market, so we are spotlighting these at the exhibition. We are also impressed by the expansive scale and impeccable organisation of this year’s event. It features our focal segments across retail, food service, and culinary arts, enabling us to both learn new insights and highlight the brand’s unique qualities.”Dairy and Beverages Gain MomentumDairy represents the second-largest segment at Gulfood 2026, with producers including Actus Nutrition, Agropur, AMPI, California Dairies, Galaxy Global International, Grande Custom Ingredients, Interra International, Land O’Lakes presenting cheeses, yogurts, powders and alternative milk products, followed by a robust beverages category showcasing teas, energy drinks, specialty coffees and supply chain solutions.Denton McLane, Chairman of McLane Global, said: “Gulfood is a highly valuable platform for McLane Global. As we both export products from the US and import products into the country, we look forward to meeting retail partners interested in American products, while also connecting with international suppliers who can bring innovative offerings to our market. 