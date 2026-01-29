Tomorrow University Launches Six Impact MBA Programs for Human-Centric Leadership in the Age of AI

The Global University for Impactful Careers At Tomorrow University’s Berlin Immersion—one of four global immersion gatherings where students across all programs convene—leaders including Ben Unterkofler, Tilo Bonow, Andrew Green, and Consuela Nicula joined a panel on “Redefining Success: Beyond Pro Rolf Schrömgens, Founder of Trivago, speaking at Tomorrow University’s Berlin Immersion, where students from across programs come together to explore conscious leadership and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

New MBA portfolio equips leaders with conscious leadership, AI, sustainability, and innovation skills for complex global challenges.

Tomorrow’s leaders will be measured not only by growth, but by the responsibility with which they lead people, technology, and the planet.” — Rolf Schrömgens, Founder of Trivago

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences, Europe’s pioneer in personalized online education, today announced the launch of six new Impact MBA programs, beginning March 2026.

As organizations face accelerating technological change, climate urgency, and growing social responsibility, one fact becomes central: systemic challenges cannot be solved with outdated leadership models. Tomorrow University’s new MBA programs respond to this reality by equipping professionals with the strategic, human, and systemic capabilities needed to drive sustainable impact at scale.

Rather than teaching business as a purely technical discipline, Tomorrow University approaches leadership as a deeply human and systemic practice—integrating strategy, innovation, ethics, and long-term responsibility. In an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, the ultimate competitive advantage is not technology alone, but the ability to lead with clarity, presence, and purpose.

From Self to Organizations: Leadership as the Lever for Sustainable Impact

Tomorrow University’s six MBA programs are built on the conviction that sustainable success starts with conscious leadership and extends outward to organizations, ventures, and global ecosystems. Each program represents a distinct leadership pathway while remaining interconnected, reflecting the complexity of real-world transformation.

The Six MBA Programs

• Impact MBA in Conscious Leadership & Organizational Development

Focuses on self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and inclusive leadership to build resilient, future-ready organizations.

• Impact MBA in Strategic Innovation & Business Transformation

Prepares leaders to design and execute large-scale transformation initiatives and adaptive strategies in complex environments.

• Impact MBA in Responsible Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation

Designed for founders and innovators building purpose-driven ventures that balance impact, profitability, and long-term resilience.

• Impact MBA in AI & Technological Transformation

Enables leaders to guide AI-driven change responsibly, integrating ethical, sustainable, and human-centered technology strategies.

• Impact MBA in Sustainability & ESG Management

Equips professionals to translate ESG ambition into measurable impact and long-term business value.

• Global Impact Executive MBA

Designed for experienced executives seeking a global leadership perspective, deep strategic exchange, and an international peer network.

Learning to Lead the Future

Across all programs, learners engage through Tomorrow University’s challenge-based learning model. Instead of abstract case studies, students work on real-world challenges—often within their own organizations—where decisions create tangible organizational and societal impact.

Core learning themes include conscious leadership, strategy and innovation, entrepreneurship, AI and digital responsibility, and sustainability through systems thinking.

Learning from Leaders Shaping the Future

Learners benefit from insights shared by founders, executives, investors, and transformation leaders actively shaping organizations worldwide. These perspectives are combined with academic rigor and applied learning to support responsible, grounded leadership in times of uncertainty.

A Personalized, Global Learning Experience

All six MBA programs are delivered in a flexible, fully online format for working professionals worldwide. Learners progress through personalized learning paths while joining a global, mission-driven community committed to redefining leadership for the 21st century.

“The challenges leaders face today cannot be solved with old playbooks. With our new MBA programs, we’re empowering leaders to act consciously, think systemically, and create impact that lasts,” said Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder & CEO of Tomorrow University.

“Tomorrow’s leaders will be measured not only by growth, but by the responsibility with which they lead people, technology, and the planet,” added Rolf Schrömgens, Founder of Trivago.

Applications are now open for professionals, founders, and executives ready to take responsibility for shaping the future of business, technology, and society.

