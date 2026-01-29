WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Including Multiple Pedophiles Who Violently Raped Children

See the criminal monsters ICE is removing from your community at wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including multiple violent criminal illegal aliens who raped children.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple child pedophiles and violent assailants” said a DHS Spokesperson. “These are the type of thugs we’re getting off the streets and OUT OF OUR COUNTRY every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Americans can see for themselves what criminals have been removed from their community at WOW.DHS.Gov.”

Yesterday’s worst of the worst arrests include:

Jesus Acosta-Ichaurrondo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of rape by force/fear, sodomy by force/violence/fear on a minor, solicit specified criminal acts while on bail, prevent/dissuade witness threat, and violation of protection order in Fullerton, California.

Jaime Briseno Resendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child, sodomy, oral copulation with a person under 14-years old, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years old in Orange, California.

Engelber Eduardo De Leon-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of sexual abuse of a child, and enticing a minor in Heber, Utah.

Daniel Salto, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of assault in New York City, New York.

Jose Zamora Escalona, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Clewiston, Florida.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #