DHS Highlights More Worst of the Worst Including Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Child Abusers Arrested Yesterday in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of murder, rape, child sex crimes, and cruelty toward a child.

“DHS law enforcement is on the ground in Minnesota arresting criminal illegal aliens and removing these heinous monsters from Minnesota streets. Yesterday’s arrests included murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and child abusers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For years, sanctuary politicians allowed these criminals to roam free—even releasing violent criminals from their jails to terrorize more Americans. We need sanctuary jurisdictions to work with ICE and let us into their jails, so we can keep Americans safe.”

Worst of the worst arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Michale Chanthavong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for homicide.

Phourathekesone Littana, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for rape and sex assault.

Javier Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua charged for multiple crimes including sexual assault of a victim under 16 first-degree penetration, second-degree sexual assault-significant relationship with person under 16-multiple acts, and felony possession of controlled substances.

Nghia Van Vu, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, homicide/negligent manslaughter, and conditional release violation.

Ives Ibram Ventura-Dominguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with multiple arrests and convictions for crimes including assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, cruelty toward child and driving under the influence.

Jose Willian Yuquilema-Llumi, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Claudio Anaya-Arce, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for forgery, fraud, making a false report, and driving under the influence.

Ashweel Ashweel Methayng Majok, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan with felony convictions including robbery, burglary, and larceny.

Ana Karen Mota Cervantes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico charged for dangerous drugs-amphetamine.

