WHY WE FIGHT: DHS Releases Video Honoring the Life of Megan Bos, a Victim of Illegal Alien Crime in Illinois

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights the tragic story of Megan Bos, an Illinois woman whose body was found partially decomposed in a garbage can in Waukegan, Illinois on April 10, 2025.

Bos would have celebrated her 38th birthday this month.

Bos was allegedly visiting the home of Jose Mendoza-Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who made claims she was under the influence of drugs. During the event, Mendoza-Gonzalez claims to have found Bos unresponsive, believing she had died from an overdose. Mendoza-Gonzalez left her body in the basement for days before throwing it away in a garbage can in his yard, eventually pouring bleach on her corpse and leaving her there for nearly two months.

Mendoza-Gonzalez was charged with abuse of a corpse, two counts of concealing the death of a person and obstructing justice. The charges are Class 4 felonies, but none are detainable offenses under sanctuary Governor J.B. Pritzker. Consequently, the illegal alien walked free after the conclusion of his court appearance. On July 19, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago arrested him.

“I hate that ICE is being treated the way they are. Please hold strong, please keep doing it, please don’t give up. I know, for me, I’m so grateful that you’re doing it. And there’s so many people who are so grateful that you’re there doing that,” said Jennifer Bos. “Every crime that is committed by somebody who does not belong here is a crime that could have been prevented. It didn’t have to happen. They’re doing horrible things and people like Governor Pritzker are protecting them anyway. We’re just asking to get rid of the criminals who hurt our families.”

“Our hearts break for the family of Megan Bos, a victim of illegal alien crime completely abandoned by the sanctuary policies of Illinois and J.B. Pritzker,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “THIS is why we do what we do. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is prioritizing the lives of innocent Americans victimized by illegal aliens. We are targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens to stop another preventable tragedy. In fact, 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted in a crime in the U.S.”

Secretary Noem relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office in April 2025. The VOICE office was shuttered by the Biden administration, which left victims of alien crime without access to key support services and resources. The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime with a nexus to immigration.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

