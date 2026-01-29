Chickpea Protein Market to Reach USD 515.3 Million by 2035, Expanding at 10.8% CAGR on Plant-Based Demand

Chickpea Protein Market

Rising plant-based diets, clean-label demand, and sustainable protein innovation are accelerating global chickpea protein market expansion.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chickpea protein market is entering a high-growth phase, fueled by increasing consumer preference for plant-based, sustainable, and clean-label protein alternatives. The market is estimated at USD 184.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 515.3 million by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 10.8%. Over the forecast period, the industry is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 330.5 million, underscoring the accelerating adoption of chickpea-derived protein across multiple sectors.

This growth trajectory reflects a 2.79x market expansion, supported by dietary shifts toward vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian lifestyles. Chickpea protein’s allergen-friendly profile, high digestibility, and favorable amino acid composition position it as a key ingredient in next-generation nutrition solutions.

By 2030, the market is forecast to reach USD 308.3 million, generating USD 123.5 million in incremental value during the first half of the decade. The remaining USD 207 million opportunity is expected in the latter half, indicating a strongly back-loaded growth curve driven by innovation maturity and wider commercial adoption.

Key Forces Powering Market Growth

Rising health awareness and environmental concerns are central to market expansion. Consumers increasingly seek protein sources with a lower ecological footprint and transparent sourcing. Chickpea protein aligns with these priorities, offering both nutritional performance and sustainability advantages.

Key growth contributors include:

• Expanding demand for plant-based meat and dairy alternatives

• Rising use in sports nutrition and therapeutic formulations

• Strong uptake in clean-label functional foods

• Growing preference for allergen-free and non-GMO ingredients

Advancements in extraction technologies are improving protein purity, solubility, and taste, further broadening application scope across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

Product Innovation and Industry Strategy

Leading companies such as ADM, Cargill Incorporated, IFF, Kerry Group, and SunOpta Inc. are strengthening their positions through innovation in high-purity isolates, organic product lines, and value-added formulations. Their focus extends to performance nutrition, nutraceuticals, and specialized formulations for health-conscious consumers.

Strategic priorities across the competitive landscape include:

• Development of texturized and functional protein formats

• Expansion of organic and sustainable sourcing

• Partnerships with food manufacturers and healthcare firms

• Clean-label certifications to build consumer trust

These strategies are helping accelerate penetration across both mature and emerging markets.

Segment Insights: Isolates and Conventional Products Lead

By product type, chickpea protein isolates are projected to command nearly 48% market share by 2035. Their superior concentration, digestibility, and formulation flexibility make them ideal for sports supplements, plant-based meats, and medical nutrition.

The conventional segment, holding approximately 69% share, remains dominant due to cost efficiency, scalability, and established supply chains. While organic variants are gaining traction, conventional protein continues to anchor mass-market applications.

Regional Outlook: Emerging Markets Drive Momentum

Asia Pacific and North America are the primary growth engines. China leads with a projected 12.0% CAGR, supported by expanding production infrastructure and rising clean-label awareness. India follows at 11.7%, leveraging its position as a major chickpea producer alongside growing domestic demand for plant-based nutrition.

The United States is forecast to grow at 11.4% CAGR, driven by strong sports nutrition demand and advanced extraction technologies. Brazil and Canada also show double-digit growth, supported by expanding food processing industries and sustainability initiatives. European markets such as the UK and Germany exhibit steady adoption within mature regulatory and plant-based ecosystems.

Trends Shaping the Market Landscape

The market is evolving through technological, regulatory, and sustainability-driven shifts. Manufacturers are investing in eco-friendly production, improved sensory performance, and diversified protein formats.

Emerging trends include:

• Adoption of advanced protein extraction methods

• Expansion into infant nutrition and personal care

• Increased use in fortified and functional foods

• Growth of e-commerce distribution channels

These developments position chickpea protein as a cornerstone ingredient within the broader plant-based protein revolution.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by innovation-led competition and strategic expansion. Global players are enhancing solubility, flavor neutrality, and functional performance of chickpea proteins to meet evolving formulation demands. Sustainability, traceability, and clean-label positioning remain critical differentiators as companies compete for share in the rapidly expanding plant-protein economy.

Key Companies Profiled are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), Kerry Group plc, SunOpta Inc.

