City of Manvel Becomes First in Texas to Use Blitz AI to Improve Building and Planning Reviews

Compliance Infrastructure for Development Services

City of Manvel’s Building and Planning departments have partnered with Blitz AI, a leading gov tech AI infrastructure provider to accelerate permitting

We’re excited to be Blitz AI’s first Texas partner. By staying on the cutting edge and adopting AI responsibly, we can help staff better serve our community and improve city services.” — Mayor Dan Davis of Manvel

MANVEL, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Manvel is taking a significant step toward faster and more predictable development by becoming the first jurisdiction in Texas to deploy artificial intelligence to support the permitting process. Manvel’s Building and Planning departments have partnered with Blitz AI, a leading gov tech AI infrastructure provider to modernize how permit applications are reviewed, with a focus on improving efficiency, accuracy, and consistency across residential, commercial, and planning submissions.

"We're excited to be Blitz AI's first partner in Texas. As a city, we strive to be on the cutting-edge of technological advancements. We've seen tremendous developments in the AI sector, and we want to make sure that we're keeping pace with new innovations while maintaining a responsible relationship with AI. This platform will help staff better serve our community, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to improve the services we provide” said Mayor Dan Davis of Manvel.

Historically, plan and permit reviews were handled through manual processes, requiring staff to spend substantial time identifying missing information, resolving errors, and managing repeated back-and-forth with applicants. These challenges often slowed review timelines and created uncertainty for residents, builders, and developers alike.

With Blitz AI in place, the city government will now filter out incomplete submissions early through automated sufficiency checks, while also using AI to review completed ones for potential compliance issues. Final review and approval shall remain fully with the city staff, ensuring professional judgment and public safety remain central to the process. The compliance infrastructure will accelerate the issuance of permits and approvals, supporting faster local economic growth and increased housing supply.

"City of Manvel is one of the fastest growing communities in Texas with a strong commitment to innovation, efficiency, and providing excellent customer service. Partnering with Blitz AI is our latest initiative to honour that commitment, and we expect tremendous improvement in our plan review and permitting process in terms of ensuring accuracy, saving time & money, and overall customer service. With the successful implementation of the Blitz AI platform, City of Manvel aims to enhance our ability to provide human-cantered customer service by maximizing the benefits of AI technology", added Jose Abraham, Director of Development Services for the City of Manvel.

“Cities & Counties using AI-powered compliance technologies are seeing up to 80% faster review cycles and freeing thousands of staff hours annually—capacity that gets redirected to complex projects and community service. Manvel is leading Texas by future-proofing their development capacity without proportional budget increases. They’re not just adopting technology—they’re setting a new standard for responsive government that attracts investment and delivers housing at scale.” said Arjun Choudhary, CEO of Blitz AI.

Blitz AI integrates with the City of Manvel’s existing MyGov permitting system from Tyler Technologies, allowing the technology to operate within established workflows without disrupting how staff or applicants interact with the platform.

This partnership reflects a broader shift amongst cities towards modernizing compliance processes to better support housing delivery, economic development, and long-term community growth.

About Blitz AI

Blitz AI is the first-of-its-kind Compliance Infrastructure for Development Services that helps local governments modernize how development laws are reviewed for near instantaneous feedback. By bringing clarity and consistency to the compliance reviews & workflows, Blitz enables faster, more predictable outcomes while preserving human judgment and accountability.

Learn more at https://blitzpermits.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.