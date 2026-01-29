Alona Shevtsova Strengthens Academic Footprint Through International Scientific Contributions and Legal Research

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends and a distinguished entrepreneur, has made notable strides in the academic and legal fields through her active participation in international scientific conferences and publication of peer-reviewed articles. A Doctor of Philosophy in Law (PhD), Shevtsova continues to build her profile not only as a fintech leader but also as a legal scholar committed to advancing discourse on law, human rights, and global policy.In recent months, Alona Shevtsova participated in several high-level international academic forums, presenting her research findings and engaging with legal scholars from across Europe.In November 2025, Alona Shevtsova presented at the VII International Scientific Conference "Ukraine in the Conditions of War and Post-War Recovery: Human Rights, European Values, and Sustainable Development Goals", hosted by the European Institute for Continuing Education (EIDV), the Slovak Association for International Cooperation, and the Kyiv National Economic University (KNEU). Her paper focused on the challenges of legislative reform in wartime Ukraine and the protection of civil liberties during states of emergency. The paper was published in the official proceedings of the conference and received commendation for its practical insights into aligning Ukrainian legal reforms with EU norms.Earlier, in October 2025, Shevtsova contributed to the IV International Scientific-Practical Conference titled "Current Issues of Legal Science in Ukraine and the EU: Dialogue of Young Scientists", held by KNEU and the Department of Theory and History of State and Law. Her work addressed innovative approaches in lawmaking during crisis conditions, highlighting the intersection between digital governance and legal certainty. This paper was also published in the official collection, underscoring her scholarly rigor and relevanceMost recently, in January 2026, Alona Shevtsova participated in the Berlin International Conference on Democratic Resilience in Crisis, organized by the European Institute for Continuing Education and German-based academic partners. Her presentation, titled "Legal Adaptation of Democratic Institutions During Hybrid Warfare", explored the transformation of public law and the role of legal institutions in resisting disinformation and authoritarian influence during the Russo-Ukrainian war. Her contribution is published in the Berlin conference proceedings. Alona Shevtsova is the author of several legal articles that have appeared in Ukrainian and international academic journals. Among the most recent is her 2025 publication in the journal Kyiv Chas Prava, where she examined systemic legal risks in the Ukrainian financial sector amid martial law, offering policy proposals for risk mitigation, compliance reform, and investor protection.Her interdisciplinary research interests span international public law, financial regulation, human rights, law and technology, and post-war legal reconstruction. As a researcher, Shevtsova has gained recognition for her ability to combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience drawn from her fintech background – making her one of the few legal scholars bridging the gap between innovation and regulatory frameworks in Ukraine and beyond.Holding a PhD in Law from a Ukrainian academic institution, Alona Shevtsova’s doctoral work focused on the institutional evolution of legal systems in conditions of hybrid threats and digital transformation. Her academic trajectory has been marked by consistent excellence, including awards from law faculties and citations in contemporary legal debates in Ukraine.In addition to her research activities, Alona Shevtsova remains actively engaged with academic institutions, think tanks, and policy forums across Europe, sharing her expertise on both legal and economic matters. She is also a vocal advocate for ethical business practices, rule of law, and sustainable development in post-war Ukraine.While many know Alona Shevtsova as a business leader in the European fintech scene – where she leads Sends, a cutting-edge digital payments provider – her growing body of legal research highlights a parallel commitment to intellectual inquiry and public service.Speaking about her academic work, Shevtsova noted:“Science and innovation must go hand in hand. As Ukraine faces historic challenges, the legal community has a unique responsibility to guide reforms, protect rights, and ensure institutional resilience. I am proud to contribute my voice to this important dialogue.”

