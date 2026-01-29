DIEN MAY CHO LON: SOLIDIFYING TOP POSITION AFTER 1/4 CENTURY THANKS TO SMART OPERATIONS

Dien May Cho Lon (Electronics – Furniture Supermarket System)

HO CHI MINH, NOT APPLICABLE, VIETNAM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1999 and operating under Cao Phong Co., Ltd., Dien May Cho Lon (Electronics – Furniture Supermarket System) has marked a 25-year milestone of development in the Vietnamese retail market. This achievement underscores the success of its "Smart Operation" strategy.Lean Strategy: Focusing on Operational Depth Diverging from the market trend of expanding small-scale points of sale, Dien May Cho Lon invests in operational depth via a "Mega-supermarket" model. By maintaining large-area locations combined with centralized logistics, the system significantly optimizes overhead and rental costs per unit.Crucially, by cutting intermediaries and limiting budget on flashy branding campaigns, Dien May Cho Lon saves substantial resources. These savings are passed directly to product pricing, granting customers access to extremely competitive rates.Strategic Partnerships & The "All-in-One" Model As a comprehensive strategic partner of global corporations (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Daikin, Bosch, etc.), the system guarantees 100% product authenticity. Direct cooperation enables exclusive subsidies, gifts, and early access to AI and Smarthome trends immediately upon launch.Pioneering the "Electronics - Furniture" combination, Dien May Cho Lon offers a "Total Home Solution" with a diverse portfolio:- Audiovisual & Mobile: TVs, sound systems, and the latest smartphones/laptops.- Home Appliances: AI-integrated refrigerators, washing machines, and modern kitchen tools.- Furniture: Modern designs for apartments. Bundle promotions for these combined categories help customers save costs and create a unique competitive advantage for the retailer.Customer-Centric Policies & Elite Workforce To eliminate purchase anxiety, the enterprise implements an exclusive 35-day return privilege for technical defects alongside genuine warranties. This is supported by an elite workforce with extensive experience, whose dedication is pivotal in winning absolute customer trust.Future Vision: "Green and Smart" Living Entering a new chapter, Dien May Cho Lon aims to "Optimize the modern living experience" through two pillars: Digital Transformation (upgrading the Online-to-Offline experience) and Pioneering Green Lifestyles (bringing AI, IoT, and energy-saving products to consumers).Mr. Lien An Thach, CEO of DIEN MAY CHO LON, stated:"The 25-year journey of Dien May Cho Lon proves that quality products do not necessarily have to come with high prices. Our strength lies in our ability to understand the true needs of our customers: Providing good products with fair prices and in-depth technical services.In the next 5-10 years, Dien May Cho Lon will not just be a place to sell TVs or refrigerators, but will become a destination providing total solutions for a smart home, where technology and aesthetics intersect."ABOUT CAO PHONG CO., LTD (Dien May Cho Lon)Established in 2001, Cao Phong Co., Ltd is the managing entity of the Cho Lon Electronics – Furniture Supermarket system. Currently, the company owns 97 large-scale shopping centers nationwide, specializing in the distribution of electronics, refrigeration, home appliances, mobile phones, and furniture.Contact Information:- Website: https://dienmaycholon.com/ - Hotline: 19002628- Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/dienmaycholononline - Store Network (97 locations): https://dienmaycholon.com/he-thong-sieu-thi - Headquarters: Block G, Hung Vuong Apartment Complex, Cho Lon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

