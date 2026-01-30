Cleaning Edge CEO, Clayburn Figredo, warns cutting corners on cleaning could land businesses in court

Clayburn Figredo, founder of Cleaning Edge Solutions, warns businesses that cutting corners on cleaning can lead to serious legal and safety consequences. Cleaning Edge Solutions: A leading Australian provider of high-risk and clinical facility management, specialising in ISO-certified infection control since 2008.

Industry expert warns cheap cleaning and untrained staff expose businesses to serious legal, safety and financial risks.

Cleaning is one of the most underestimated risk activities in a workplace. When something goes wrong, the consequences are severe and the business almost always ends up liable.” — Clayburn Figredo, Founder, Cleaning Edge Solutions

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian businesses that engage cheap, untrained cleaners or ask their own staff to ‘just do the cleaning’, are exposing themselves to serious legal, safety and financial consequences that could cripple their operations, according to a leading cleaning industry expert.Clayburn Figredo, founder of Cleaning Edge, said what many businesses see as a harmless cost-saving measure is, in reality, one of the fastest ways to end up facing workers compensation claims, regulatory penalties or court action.“Cleaning is one of the most underestimated risk activities in a workplace,” Figredo said.“When something goes wrong, the consequences are severe and the business almost always ends up liable.”Cleaning is no longer a low-risk taskFigredo said the outdated belief that cleaning is a simple, low-skill job is at the heart of the problem.“Modern commercial cleaning involves industrial chemicals, repetitive physical strain, slippery surfaces, electrical equipment and heavy machinery,” he said.“This is not wiping down a desk. It is a regulated, high-risk activity.”When cleaning is carried out by untrained workers or staff who were never employed to do it, businesses are breaching workplace health and safety obligations , often without realising it.Asking staff to clean can become a legal nightmareFigredo warned that asking office workers, hospitality staff, carers or admin employees to clean as part of ‘pitching in’ is a growing but dangerous trend.“If cleaning is not part of someone’s role and they’re injured, that’s a serious compliance failure,” he said.“It doesn’t matter if it was five minutes at the end of the day, if there’s an injury, the business is exposed.”He said injuries linked to cleaning tasks frequently involve chemical burns, slips and falls, back and shoulder damage, and repetitive strain injuries, all of which can lead to long-term claims.Cheap cleaning often means no protectionAccording to Figredo, low-cost cleaning arrangements frequently come with hidden risks.“When services are priced unrealistically low, something is being cut, training, safety procedures, insurance or compliance,” he said.“When an incident occurs, regulators don’t accept ‘we didn’t know’ as an excuse.“I have seen cut price cleaners using highly toxic cleaning products because it is cheap. Highly toxic products contain chemicals that are carcinogenic. When people start getting sick, your business will be to blame.”In the event of a serious injury, businesses may be drawn into investigations, audits and legal proceedings, even if the cleaner was technically a contractor.Worker safety laws don’t disappear because it’s ‘just cleaning’Figredo said one of the biggest misconceptions is that businesses can distance themselves from responsibility by outsourcing cleaning cheaply.“If a worker is exposed to chemicals, suffers an ergonomic injury or is hurt using equipment on your site, the spotlight turns to the business,” he said.“Cleaning doesn’t sit outside workplace law, it’s right in the middle of it.”Cutting costs today can destroy a business tomorrowWith regulators increasing scrutiny on labour practices, chemical safety and worker welfare, Figredo said businesses continuing to cut corners are taking a gamble they’re unlikely to win.“Saving a few dollars on cleaning can end up costing hundreds of thousands in claims, fines and legal fees,” he said.“The reputational damage can be even worse.”He urged business owners and executives to rethink how they view cleaning.“Professional cleaning isn’t an expense,” Figredo said.“It’s protection, for your people, your business and your future.”Andy AndersonsFor more than 45 years, Andy Andersons has supported Australian organisations with reliable, high-quality cleaning and facility services. A long-standing family business with deep industry roots, Andy Andersons became an entity of the Cleaning Edge Group in 2021, combining decades of legacy experience with the group’s national scale and innovation. Today, the company draws on more than 100 years of combined expertise to deliver industrial cleaning, commercial cleaning, aged care cleaning and facility maintenance services. Andy Andersons remains committed to safety, integrity and exceptional service.Cleaning Edge Solutions is one of Australia’s leading commercial cleaning and facility management providers, specialising in large-scale, high-risk and clinical environments. Founded in 2008 by Managing Director Clayburn Figredo and headquartered in Mulgrave, Victoria, the company has built a national reputation for innovation, strict compliance and advanced infection-control standards.With ISO certifications across quality, safety, environment and food safety, Cleaning Edge Solutions delivers services to major organisations across health, government, education, transport, retail and aged care sectors. Its operations span commercial and industrial cleaning, facilities maintenance, waste management and property development.Known for its commitment to excellence and social impact, Cleaning Edge Solutions is dedicated to elevating national cleaning standards and creating safer, healthier environments for all Australians.Visit: www.cleaningedge.com.au

