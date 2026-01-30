Beenstay Launches AI-Powered Short-Term Rental Management Platform Built to Cut Fees to 5% and Boost Host Revenue

Combining AI with operational expertise, Beenstay helps short-term rental owners reduce costs and achieve 30%+ revenue growth.

By embedding AI into every step of the management lifecycle, from pricing intelligence to guest messaging, we deliver institutional-grade performance at a fraction of the traditional cost.” — Beenstay Representative

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing the rising overhead costs facing short-term rental hosts, Beenstay today announced the commercial launch of its AI-powered management service. By integrating advanced machine learning with nine years of operational expertise, Beenstay provides a high-performance alternative to traditional management models. The company offers management services beginning at a 5 percent fee, less than half the 10 to 15 percent industry standard.As the short-term rental market nears a 140 billion dollar valuation, hosts are increasingly caught between high-cost service providers and low-yield manual tools. Properties currently under Beenstay’s management have achieved an average revenue growth of more than 30 percent while maintaining guest satisfaction ratings above 4.8 stars.“The industry has hit a tipping point where manual processes and generic tools are no longer enough to stay competitive,” said a Beenstay representative. “By embedding AI into every step of the management lifecycle, from pricing intelligence to guest messaging, we deliver institutional-grade performance at a fraction of the traditional cost. That efficiency is what allows us to return more revenue directly to owners while keeping guest experiences exceptional.”Turning STR Growth Into Host SuccessBeenstay’s launch introduces a tiered service model designed to provide flexibility for both hands-on hosts and fully passive investors. Online-only services are available at a 5 percent management fee, compared with the typical 10 to 15 percent competitor range.For owners seeking more comprehensive support, Beenstay also offers full-service management in the 15 to 19 percent range, significantly below the 25 percent or more commonly charged across the industry. All service levels are supported by Beenstay’s Revenue-First technology, which analyzes real-time travel trends, local events, and competitor occupancy to adjust nightly rates multiple times per day.Complimentary Rental Performance Evaluations Now AvailableTo mark the official launch, Beenstay is offering free data-backed rental performance evaluations for new property owners. These reports include projected revenue lift estimates, side-by-side management cost comparisons, and tailored optimization and onboarding insights.Property owners may request an evaluation by visiting www.beenstay.com About BeenstayBeenstay is a premier short-term rental management firm focused on improving host profitability through operational efficiency and AI-powered systems. With a track record of managing more than 100 properties in high-demand markets, Beenstay bridges the gap between hospitality execution and data-driven revenue management. The company provides full service operations in Washington State and Los Angeles, with digital management solutions available across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.