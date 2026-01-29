Global Cybersecurity Analytics Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cybersecurity Analytics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cybersecurity analytics sector has been rapidly evolving as organizations strive to strengthen their defenses against increasingly complex cyber threats. With technology advancements and heightened concerns about data security, this market is positioned for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and what the future holds for cybersecurity analytics.

Cybersecurity Analytics Market Size and Growth Outlook

The cybersecurity analytics market has experienced swift expansion recently and is anticipated to continue this upward trajectory. It is projected to grow from $18.12 billion in 2025 to $21.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This historical increase has been fueled by the rising number of cyberattacks, broader adoption of cloud computing, heightened regulatory compliance demands, growth in IT infrastructure, and a stronger focus on data protection.

Download a free sample of the cybersecurity analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30929&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $44.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.6%. Factors driving this future growth include the increasing demand for AI-powered security solutions, wider use of IoT and connected devices, greater investments in threat intelligence, expansion of managed security services, and an intensified emphasis on real-time monitoring and analytics. Key trends shaping the market during this period involve breakthroughs in AI and machine learning applied to cybersecurity, innovations in predictive threat detection, advancements in automated response technologies, progress in behavioral analytics research, and the rise of cloud-native security analytics platforms.

Understanding Cybersecurity Analytics and Its Role

Cybersecurity analytics encompasses the use of sophisticated data analysis methods, machine learning algorithms, and real-time monitoring tools to identify, investigate, and prevent cyber threats. By examining network traffic, user actions, and system behaviors, these tools detect irregularities and possible security breaches before they worsen. This capability significantly strengthens an organization’s ability to forecast, mitigate, and respond to evolving cyber risks effectively.

View the full cybersecurity analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-analytics-market-report

Key Factors Powering Cybersecurity Analytics Market Expansion

One of the main forces driving this market is the surge in cyberattacks happening worldwide. The increased prevalence of cyber threats is linked closely to the widespread use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which enable cybercriminals to automate complex phishing attempts and ransomware attacks on an unprecedented scale. Cybersecurity analytics solutions provide organizations with critical insights and predictive intelligence that help bolster defense systems and reduce financial losses.

Supporting this trend, in December 2024, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), a US division of the FBI, reported that cybercrime complaints in 2025 reached 859,532 incidents, with losses totaling $16.6 billion—a 33% rise in losses compared to 2023. This alarming increase in cybercrime activity underscores why the cybersecurity analytics market is expected to grow steadily.

Regional Market Dynamics in Cybersecurity Analytics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cybersecurity analytics market, serving as the primary hub for innovation and adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market segment over the coming years, driven by rapid digitalization and increased cybersecurity awareness. The global market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of worldwide trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cybersecurity Analytics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Security Analytics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-analytics-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Services Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.