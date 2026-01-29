Kinder Nannies Highlights Rising Demand for High-Calibre Nannies Among UHNW Families

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinder Nannies, a leading London nanny agency and private staff recruiter, is reporting a growing demand from ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and internationally mobile families for exceptionally skilled, discreet, and emotionally intelligent childcare professionals.Working closely with families across the UK, Europe, and international destinations, Kinder Nannies has observed a clear shift in expectations. Today’s families are not simply seeking childcare support, but career nannies who bring judgment, initiative, adaptability, and a deep understanding of family dynamics into the home.Founded and led by Gillian Buhler, Kinder Nannies has built its reputation by placing high-calibre nannies with families whose lifestyles demand absolute professionalism. With extensive experience in international recruitment, Buhler has seen firsthand how the role of the modern nanny has evolved well beyond traditional definitions.“Families are looking for nannies who can read the room, anticipate needs, and operate with discretion and emotional intelligence,” says Buhler. “These are professionals who understand boundaries, confidentiality, and the responsibility that comes with working in high-profile households.”Kinder Nannies reports continued demand for Norland-trained nannies, whose rigorous training, consistency, and calm authority remain highly valued by UHNW families. Rota nannies, governesses, bilingual and travel nannies are also increasingly sought after, particularly by families balancing multiple residences, demanding schedules, and international commitments.“These roles require far more than technical childcare skills,” Buhler explains. “The nannies we place are problem solvers. They are proactive, adaptable, and deeply committed to supporting both children and the wider household with professionalism and care.”While bilingual and multilingual capabilities remain an advantage, particularly for internationally based families, Kinder Nannies notes that language skills are now viewed as part of a broader profile of excellence, rather than the defining factor. Families are prioritising soft skills, cultural awareness, and the ability to integrate seamlessly into complex family environments.As expectations continue to rise, Kinder Nannies emphasises the importance of rigorous vetting and thoughtful matching. The agency focuses on long-term suitability, ensuring that both families and nannies enter placements built on trust, longevity, and mutual respect.About Kinder NanniesKinder Nannies is a London-based nanny and private staff recruitment agency specialising in the placement of high-calibre, career childcare professionals for UHNW and high-profile families. Founded by Gillian Buhler, the agency supports families across London, the UK, Europe, and internationally. Kinder Nannies is known for its discreet service, meticulous vetting process, and expertise in placing Norland-trained nannies, rota nannies, governesses, maternity nurses, and international childcare professionals.

