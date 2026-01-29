NEBRASKA, January 29 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Pillen Supports LB730 To Protect Women’s Spaces

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement as the Nebraska Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee holds a hearing on LB730, which would protect the privacy rights of Nebraskans and prohibit members of the opposite sex from utilizing locker rooms and bathrooms reserved for a particular gender.

“Men shouldn’t be in girl’s private spaces,” said Gov. Pillen. “That’s a straightforward statement — and it shouldn’t be controversial. Unfortunately, many on the left don’t agree. Through LB730, we’re taking action to protect the privacy rights and dignity of students — especially young women — in locker rooms and bathrooms. The safety of our kids is too important, and the vast majority of Nebraskans believe in common-sense, biological realities.”

LB730 was introduced by Senator Kathleen Kauth. Last session, Governor Pillen signed the Stand With Women Act, introduced on his behalf by Senator Kauth, to protect women’s athletics by preventing biological men from competing against girls in K-12 and postsecondary school sports.

“I proudly support Senator Kauth’s efforts to bring forward this legislation,” Governor Pillen concluded.