Smart Peephole Camera Market Projected to Reach $3 Billion by 2030, According to The Business Research Company

Smart Peephole Camera Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $1.40 billion in 2025 to $1.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart peephole camera market is experiencing rapid growth as more consumers focus on enhancing home security with modern technology. This evolution is driven by increasing demand for smart devices that offer convenience, safety, and seamless integration with mobile technology. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, major regional trends, and future opportunities shaping this dynamic sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Smart Peephole Camera Market

The smart peephole camera market growth has expanded significantly in recent years and is set to continue this momentum. It is projected to grow from $1.40 billion in 2025 to $1.63 billion in 2026, showcasing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.00 billion by 2030, maintaining an impressive CAGR of 16.4%. This upward trajectory reflects growing consumer interest in home security, increased adoption of smart home technologies, wider smartphone use, rising urban populations, and advancements in camera and sensor technologies.

Key Drivers Fueling Expansion in the Smart Peephole Camera Market

One of the main factors propelling market growth is the increasing installation of smart cameras in residential settings. Homeowners are prioritizing safety, turning to AI-powered surveillance systems that offer real-time monitoring, immediate alerts, and enhanced automation. Smart peephole cameras provide an added layer of security by allowing users to see and verify visitors remotely without opening the door. This trend is underscored by data from May 2025, where Aviva plc reported that nearly 29% of people in the UK have installed smart doorbells or security cameras, with many more planning to purchase these devices soon.

Growing Smartphone Usage Enhances Market Growth

Another significant factor driving the smart peephole camera market is the rise in smartphone penetration. Smartphones enable users to access video feeds, receive notifications, and interact with their home security systems from virtually anywhere. The expansion of mobile internet connectivity has made it easier for consumers to stay connected and manage their security remotely. For example, Eurostat data from November 2024 shows that about 89% of urban EU residents aged 16 to 74 used smartphones to access the internet in 2023, highlighting the widespread use of mobile devices that support smart home technology integration.

Regional Market Trends in the Smart Peephole Camera Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart peephole camera market, benefiting from higher consumer spending and early adoption of advanced home security products. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing smart home awareness. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in this sector.

Understanding the Smart Peephole Camera and Its Functionality

A smart peephole camera is a digital device installed on doors to offer live visual monitoring of the area outside. It captures high-quality video and images while allowing users to access the footage remotely through smartphones or other connected devices. This technology enhances security by enabling safe identification of visitors and surveillance of outdoor activity without the need to open the door, providing convenience and peace of mind for homeowners.

