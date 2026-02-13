Pasadena Dentist Warns Pasadena CA Community About Vaping's Impact on Gum Health

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pasadena Dentist, Dr. Tsibel, a trusted dental provider serving the Pasadena community, is issuing an urgent warning about the increasingly severe impact of vaping on oral health, particularly gum disease. As vaping continues to gain popularity - with 6.5% of U.S. adults and approximately 7.0% of adults using e-cigarettes in 2024 - dental professionals are witnessing a troubling rise in periodontal complications directly linked to e-cigarette use. Read more here on Pasadena Dental Office and Orthodontics: https://www.dentalpracticepasadena.com/ "We're seeing patients as young as their twenties and thirties coming in with gum conditions that we typically associate with decades of traditional smoking," explains Dr. Tsibel. "The misconception that vaping is a safe alternative to cigarettes has created a public health crisis that's manifesting in our patients' mouths every single day."Alarming Statistics Reveal Vaping's True Impact:Recent scientific research has exposed the serious threat vaping poses to oral health:* 43% of e-cigarette users have gum disease and oral infections, compared to only 28% of non-vapers, according to a 2020 study* Young adults ages 21-24 show the highest vaping rates at 15.5%, with one in six in this age group using e-cigarettes regularly* Among young adults aged 18-24 who vape, 61.4% had never smoked cigarettes—meaning they're developing nicotine addiction and gum disease from vaping alone* Approximately 13.6% of young adults between ages 18-34 currently vape, representing millions at risk for severe periodontal complications"These numbers should alarm everyone," Dr. Tsibel emphasizes. "Nearly half of all vapers are developing serious oral health problems, and many of these individuals are young people who would never have picked up a traditional cigarette."Taking ActionWhile youth vaping has declined to 5.9% (1.63 million students) in 2024, adult vaping continues to rise. Most vapers want to quit—60.1% of adults who vape report having future plans to quit.Dr. Tsibel recommends:Quitting vaping immediately—gums can heal if you stop, especially in younger patientsScheduling comprehensive periodontal evaluations to assess current gum healthProfessional cleanings every 3-4 months for those with existing gum disease"We're not here to judge—we're here to help," Dr. Tsibel emphasizes. "If you vape and haven't had your gums evaluated recently, please come see us. Early intervention can save your teeth."See Pasadena Dental Office and Orthodontics Location and Directions Phone: (626) 219-7180Sources: CDC National Health Interview Survey 2023, National Youth Tobacco Survey 2024, peer-reviewed studies published in Evidence-Based Dentistry, Medicina, Scientific Reports, and the American Society for Microbiology (2019-2025).

