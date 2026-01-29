Mason Security Raises the Bar With Expanded Services: Armed Security, Risk Mgmt, Investigations & Transport — Miami, FL

Frank Mason, Founder and CEO of Mason Security Protective Services, orchestrating a comprehensive security operation that exemplifies the firm’s unparalleled expertise in executive protection, armed security, risk management, investigations & secure transport services.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mason Security Protective Services , a distinguished provider of professional security solutions based in Miami, Florida, today announced a strategic expansion of its services. The firm now offers a comprehensive suite of executive protection, armed security, security risk management, private investigations, and secure transport services, meticulously designed to meet the complex and evolving needs of high-profile individuals, corporate executives, and organizations seeking discreet, reliable, and fully integrated security solutions.“Safety, vigilance, and discretion have always been the foundation of our operations,” said Frank Mason, Founder and CEO of Mason Security Protective Services. “Our clients trust us not only to safeguard them but also to anticipate potential threats and respond with precision and efficiency. By incorporating these expanded services, we deliver a holistic security framework that is both proactive and adaptive, tailored to the unique environment and risk profile of each client.”"EXPANDED SERVICE PORTFOLIO"Executive Protection: Tailored protective strategies for high-net-worth individuals, corporate leaders, and public figures. Services encompass advance threat assessments, close-protection teams, secure travel planning, and situational risk management, ensuring comprehensive safety in every scenario.Armed Security: Expertly trained, licensed personnel provide residential, commercial, and event security. Officers implement advanced tactical protocols to prevent incidents, mitigate risks, and respond decisively to emerging threats.Security Risk Management: Comprehensive risk assessments, vulnerability audits, and strategic mitigation plans designed to identify and neutralize threats before they escalate, ensuring operational environments remain optimized for safety and continuity.Private Investigations: Discreet, methodical investigative services for legal, corporate, and personal matters. Leveraging advanced surveillance technology and field expertise, investigations are conducted with the utmost integrity, confidentiality, and precision.Transport Services: Secure, reliable, and professional transport for executives, VIPs, and sensitive assets. Every assignment is carefully planned and executed, integrating protective measures with logistical precision to ensure maximum safety, discretion, and efficiency.Mason Security Protective Services’ team combines decades of experience in law enforcement, emergency response, and high-risk operational security, delivering unmatched expertise and strategic oversight. Each client engagement follows a customized methodology, ensuring solutions are precisely aligned with operational requirements, risk landscapes, and client expectations.“Our service expansion reflects our commitment to delivering not just protection, but sophisticated security solutions that anticipate risk, mitigate threats, and empower clients to operate with confidence,” added Frank Mason, Founder and CEO. “Through advanced training, operational expertise, and a proactive security approach, we provide a comprehensive, adaptable framework designed to offer complete peace of mind.”Renowned for excellence, discretion, and a client-focused approach, Mason Security Protective Services has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for high-level security needs. By combining tactical expertise, strategic planning, and rapid-response capabilities, the firm consistently delivers solutions that exceed expectations and set industry-leading standards.

