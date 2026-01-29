The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Legal Sector is Projected to Grow to $12.49 Billion by 2030, Expanding

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legal sector is undergoing a significant transformation thanks to the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. As AI tools become more sophisticated, they are reshaping how legal professionals conduct research, manage contracts, and make predictions, leading to increased efficiency and streamlined operations. Let’s explore the current market landscape, what’s fueling its expansion, and the key regional trends shaping this evolution.

Understanding the Market Size and Growth Potential of AI in Legal

The artificial intelligence in legal market has experienced remarkable growth recently. It is projected to rise from $4.59 billion in 2025 to $5.59 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This historical growth is largely driven by the demand for quicker legal research processes, the need to cut operational costs, the surge in digital legal documents, wider adoption of e-discovery tools, and a broader digital transformation across law firms.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in legal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30839&type=smp

Looking ahead, the AI in legal market is anticipated to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $12.49 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 22.3%. Factors contributing to this forecasted expansion include increased adoption of generative AI for automating legal tasks, a rising need for predictive analytics to forecast case outcomes, growing demand for cloud-based AI platforms tailored for legal use, automation in contract lifecycle management, and heightened focus on AI-powered compliance and risk monitoring. Key trends expected to influence the market involve advances in natural language processing (NLP) for legal research, innovations in generative AI for document drafting, developments in AI-driven legal analytics, research on multilingual legal AI models, and integration of blockchain with AI to enable smart contracts.

Defining Artificial Intelligence’s Role in the Legal Field

Artificial intelligence in the legal sector involves the use of machine learning, natural language processing, and automation technologies to perform tasks traditionally carried out by lawyers and legal staff. AI assists in analyzing large volumes of documents, reviewing contracts, predicting legal outcomes, and streamlining research activities with enhanced speed and accuracy. This technology helps boost efficiency, reduces human errors, lowers costs, and facilitates faster, data-informed decisions in legal operations.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in legal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-legal-market-report

Key Drivers Accelerating AI Adoption in the Legal Market

One of the main factors propelling the AI in legal market is the growing use of AI-powered contract review tools. These tools utilize machine learning and natural language processing to quickly analyze, interpret, and extract critical information from legal documents with high precision. The surge in adoption is spurred by the pressing need for faster contract processing times and the increasing pressure on legal teams to efficiently handle large document volumes. By automating repetitive review tasks, these AI solutions improve consistency, enhance compliance, and free lawyers to concentrate on more strategic work.

The rising adoption of AI contract review tools is clearly evident. For example, in October 2024, Clio, a Canadian legal technology company, reported that while only 19% of law firms used AI in 2023, adoption has now jumped to 79% among legal professionals. This sharp increase highlights how AI contract review tools are becoming indispensable and are driving market growth.

Leading Geographic Regions in the AI for Legal Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in legal market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on where AI in legal is expanding most rapidly.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Legal Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Legaltech Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legaltech-artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Legal Ai Software Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-ai-software-global-market-report

Legal Software Focus On Machine Learning Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-software-focus-on-machine-learning-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.