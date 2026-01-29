Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event – February Character Lineup Announcement

AWAJI, JAPAN, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The attraction area “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori , will hold a limited-time event titled the “Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event” starting February 1, 2026.As part of this event, an original birthday sticker featuring a newly illustrated design exclusive to Shinobi-Zato will be distributed each month. In February, the characters celebrating their birthdays are Hiruzen Sarutobi, Konan, Pain, and Obito Uchiha.During each character’s birthday distribution period, visitors can receive a limited-edition birthday sticker by informing staff that they are celebrating the character’s birthday.In addition, visitors who hold the “Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport” can receive birthday stickers for all eligible characters throughout the year.■Overview of the eventDistribution Period:Sunday, February 1, 2026 - Saturday, February 28, 2026*Available while supplies last.*These items feature illustrations previously created for Shinobi Village.Hours:10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last admission at 8:00 PM)Admission Fee:Adults (12 years and older): ¥3,300 and up; Children (ages 5-6th grade): ¥1,800 and up*All prices include tax.*Children must be accompanied by an adult to enter.*Children under 5 are free.Contents:Original birthday stickers featuring illustrations previously created for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event, you can get a birthday sticker by telling the staff, "I'm here to celebrate 'Character Name's' birthday."URL：■"Shinobi-zato Annual Pass"Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" is selling the "Shinobi-zato Annual Pass", which allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase.This passport is a special admission pass for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" that allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase. There are three types of passports available to choose from depending on how you want to play. The "Genin Passport" allows you to enjoy the standard attractions "Heaven Scroll Mission" and "Earth Scroll Mission", while the "Chunin Passport" includes one additional mission and the "Hidden Leaf Vllage Headband" and the standard attractions. In addition to the contents of the "Chunin Passport", the "Jonin Passport" allows you to choose between the premium goods "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack"!① Genin PassportRegular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll"Adults: 10,000 yen (tax included), Children: 5,500 yen (tax included)② Chunin PassportChoose from black, blue, or red hidden leaf village headband, the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll," and one special mission.Adults: 15,500 yen (tax included), Children: 11,000 yen (tax included)③ "Jounin Passport"You can choose one of the following colors from black, blue, or red hidden leaf village headband, the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll", one special mission, and you can choose either "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag" or the "Gaara’s Gourd-Style Backpack".Adults: 22,000 yen (tax included), Children: 17,500 yen (tax included)*This passport is valid for one year from the date of your planned visit.*Adults are 12 years old and over (junior high school students and above), and children are 5 to 11 years old (elementary school students and below).*There are blackout dates for the Genin passport. Please check the purchase page before visiting.*The "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack" that come with the "Chunin Passport" and "Jonin Passport" are each limited to one per person.Benefits:- One free topping at Ramen Ichiraku inside the attraction- Those who renew their annual passport can purchase a passport with a 1,000-yen discount.Notes:- The contents and quantity of novelty items given out may change depending on the time of year.- If any extremely malicious behavior is confirmed during your visit, your admission rights may be revoked even during that period.Ticket purchase:URL:■About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

