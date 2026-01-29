X0PA AI Named Among Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 by The Straits Times and Statista

Straits Times & Statista recognize X0PA AI among Singapore's fastest-growing companies. AI hiring technology drives 3-year expansion across 5 markets

SINGAPORE, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- X0PA AI, a provider of AI recruitment software , has been named one of Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 in the prestigious annual ranking published by The Straits Times and Statista. The recognition positions X0PA AI among the Top 100 Singapore companies demonstrating exceptional revenue growth over the past three years.The annual ranking, conducted by Statista in partnership with The Straits Times, identifies Singapore-based companies that have achieved the highest revenue growth rates between 2021 and 2024. The methodology evaluates companies across multiple sectors, measuring sustainable growth and business performance in the competitive Singapore market.AI Recruitment Platform Drives Three-Year Growth TrajectoryX0PA AI's inclusion in the ranking reflects sustained revenue expansion driven by increasing adoption of its autonomous hiring technology across government agencies, Fortune 500 enterprises, and academic institutions in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.The company's platform addresses critical challenges in talent acquisition by providing AI Verify-endorsed technology that reduces time-to-hire by 87.5 percent, improves quality of hire by 40 percent, and decreases recruitment costs by 50 percent. The Human-in-the-Loop approach ensures transparent, accountable AI-assisted decision-making while maintaining ethical standards in hiring processes.Our growth reflects the market's increasing recognition that AI-powered hiring solutions can deliver both efficiency gains and fairer, more objective recruitment outcomes. We remain focused on helping organizations make smarter hiring decisions while maintaining the highest standards of ethical AI deployment.Recognition Follows Expansion into US MarketThe Straits Times and Statista recognition comes as X0PA AI expands its presence in the United States market, offering specialized launch packages to American enterprises, public sector organizations, and universities. The company currently serves more than 100 organizations globally and maintains a customer net promoter score of 91. X0PA AI's talent acquisition platform combines candidate assessment, interview management, and recruitment automation capabilities with agentic AI agents that handle scheduling, sourcing, and candidate engagement tasks. The technology stack enables organizations to build comprehensive autonomous hiring systems while maintaining human oversight and decision authority.Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies Ranking MethodologyThe Straits Times and Statista ranking evaluates companies headquartered in Singapore based on revenue growth achieved between 2021 and 2024. Companies must demonstrate minimum revenue thresholds in both the base year and final year to qualify for consideration. The methodology prioritizes sustainable growth patterns and excludes one-time revenue events that do not reflect underlying business performance.Recognition in the ranking positions X0PA AI alongside Singapore's most dynamic growth companies across technology, finance, healthcare, and professional services sectors.About X0PA AIX0PA AI serves governments, enterprises, and academic institutions across Singapore, India, UK, UAE, and now the United States. The company has maintained a customer NPS of 91 while pioneering ethical, transparent, and effective autonomous hiring systems. X0PA AI's platform is endorsed by AI Verify, Singapore's national AI governance framework.

