Private Security Services Market to Hit $12.72B by 2030, Says The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $12.72 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The private security services industry has been expanding swiftly as concerns over safety and protection continue to rise worldwide. This sector is evolving to meet increasing demands from both residential and commercial sectors, driven by various social and technological factors. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional developments, and notable trends shaping the future of private security services.

Private Security Services Market Size and Projected Expansion

The private security services market has seen significant growth recently and is expected to continue this trajectory. It is projected to increase from $7.94 billion in 2025 to $8.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This upward trend during the historical period has been fueled by greater demand for commercial security, expanded residential protection services, rising property crime rates, heightened corporate emphasis on workforce safety, and the increasing use of outsourced security solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $12.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This forecasted growth is largely driven by greater investments in integrated security systems, heightened demand for advanced surveillance services, a growing need to merge cybersecurity with physical security, expansion of private security roles in public infrastructure, and broader adoption of AI-powered monitoring technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market include advancements in smart surveillance, ongoing innovations in security automation, developments in AI-driven threat detection, increased research in integrated security platforms, and improvements in remote monitoring capabilities.

Overview of Private Security Services

Private security services involve professionally managed solutions offered by non-government entities to protect individuals, property, and assets. These services aim to prevent unauthorized access, deter criminal activities, and uphold safety through methods such as employing security personnel, deploying surveillance systems, and implementing risk management protocols. Typically, these services are customized to meet the needs of businesses, residential communities, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Rising Residential and Commercial Security Needs Fuel Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the private security services market is the growing demand for security solutions tailored to residential and commercial environments. These solutions encompass a variety of protective measures designed to safeguard homes, apartment complexes, and workplaces. The increase in this demand is largely attributed to growing safety concerns and escalating crime rates. Private security services enhance these protective efforts by offering trained guards, surveillance technology, and comprehensive risk management strategies that help reduce risks such as unauthorized entry, theft, and vandalism. This, in turn, improves safety and provides peace of mind for residents and businesses alike.

For example, data released in October 2024 by the UK’s Office for National Statistics revealed a sharp rise in shoplifting offenses, with 469,788 incidents recorded in June 2024—up 29% from 365,173 cases in the prior year. This surge clearly underlines the increasing necessity for both residential and commercial security measures, which in turn supports growth in the private security services sector.

Regional Developments and Market Dynamics in Private Security Services

In terms of geographic presence, North America was the largest market for private security services in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing urbanization, rising crime rates, and greater investments in security infrastructure. The market report includes thorough analysis across several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive overview of global trends and regional opportunities in private security services.

