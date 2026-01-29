X0PA AI Extends Exclusive US Launch Packages Through February 2026 Due to Overwhelming Demand

X0PA AI extends US launch packages through February 2026. Three bundles offer autonomous hiring, AI agents & interview automation with proven ROI metrics

NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- X0PA AI , the global leader in autonomous hiring technology, announced today the extension of its exclusive US market launch packages through the entire month of February 2026, responding to significant demand from American enterprises, public sector organizations, and universities seeking to transform their talent acquisition operations.After successfully serving more than 100 organizations globally, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and leading academic institutions, X0PA AI brings its AI Verify-endorsed platform to the United States with three specialized launch packages designed for different organizational needs.Autonomous Hiring Technology Addresses Critical Recruitment ChallengesThe platform distinguishes itself from traditional applicant tracking systems through holistic candidate evaluation that extends beyond keyword matching. Organizations implementing X0PA AI technology have documented an 87.5 percent reduction in time-to-hire, a 40 percent improvement in quality of hire, and 50 percent cost reduction across their talent acquisition functions.The Human-in-the-Loop technology ensures AI-assisted decision-making maintains transparency and accountability, delivering evidence-based recommendations that support objective human judgment. This approach has earned the platform AI Verify endorsement, establishing it as a responsible and explainable AI recruitment solution.The extension of our launch packages through February reflects the market's readiness to move beyond traditional recruiting methods toward AI-powered systems that deliver measurable improvements in hiring outcomes.Three Launch Packages Target Different Organizational NeedsThe AI-First Hiring Transformation Bundle includes the full AI Recruiter Enterprise Platform with two complimentary Agentic AI Agents, designed for enterprises ready to transform their complete talent acquisition function. The Interview Revolution Stack combines the X0PA ROOM AI Interview Platform with Ruby Agent for interview scheduling automation, plus 50 percent savings on Skyy or Zeus Agent, targeting high-volume hiring teams managing complex interview logistics.The Complete Agentic AI Hiring Companion Suite provides the full Agentic AI Stack with all agents included, priority access to new AI capabilities and agents, and a 60-day performance guarantee for organizations building next-generation recruiting operations.All three packages remain available exclusively to US-based companies that schedule demonstrations or advance discussions during February 2026.Industry Adoption of AI Recruitment AcceleratesRecent industry research indicates that 93 percent of recruiters plan to increase their use of AI technology in 2026, while more than half of talent acquisition leaders are adding autonomous AI agents to their recruitment teams. This trend reflects a broader shift in the talent acquisition industry toward technology-enabled hiring processes.About X0PA AIX0PA AI serves governments, enterprises, and academic institutions across Singapore, India, UK, UAE, and now the United States. The company has maintained a customer NPS of 91 while pioneering ethical, transparent, and effective autonomous hiring systems.

