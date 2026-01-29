Hamburg Tourist Board Awarded Green Globe Gold Certification for Leadership in Sustainable Tourism

Hamburg Tourist Board

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamburg Tourist Board (HTB) was recently awarded Green Globe Gold certification, marking five consecutive years of certification. This important milestone recognises HTB’s ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable tourism throughout the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. The Gold certification highlights HTB’s long-term dedication to sustainability practices that aim to protect the environment, enrich local communities, and promote responsible travel.Michaela Flint, Project Manager Sustainability at the Hamburg Tourist Board, celebrated the achievement, stating, “We are proud to once again receive the Green Globe certification for our sustainability efforts at Hamburg Tourism — this is the first time we have achieved Gold! Together with our tourism industry partners, we work jointly towards creating a more sustainable destination.”The Green Globe Gold certification affirms HTB’s efforts to preserve Hamburg’s natural and cultural treasures while strengthening its position as a leading sustainable destination. The award also reinforces HTB’s commitment to continuous improvement, encouraging new initiatives that ensure Hamburg remains both a vibrant and environmentally responsible destination for generations to come.HTB’s sustainability initiatives span a wide range of activities from hosting eco-conscious events and promoting green mobility to engaging with like-minded partners and spotlighting innovative educational attractions. Together, these efforts make sustainability easy for visitors, partners, and residents to experience and embrace.Hosting sustainable events is a central pillar of HTB’s strategy. The organization coordinates gatherings ranging from small workshops to events with up to 400 hundred participants, all designed in alignment with rigorous environmental standards. HTB employs a sustainable event management checklist to guide event planning, prioritizing responsible catering, carbon footprint calculations, and collaboration with local environmental and social initiatives.To strengthen its impact, HTB partners with respected institutions including the Fair Trade City of Hamburg, the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, and Green Events Hamburg. These collaborations ensure that ecological, social, and economic considerations remain at the forefront of every initiative.HTB also supports attractions that offer immersive sustainability-focused experiences. The Wälderhaus in Wilhelmsburger Inselpark features around 80 interactive stations exploring the relationship between forests, the environment, and sustainable living. Meanwhile, Dialoghaus provides powerful sensory exhibitions such as Dialogue in the Dark and Dialogue in Silence, fostering empathy and awareness through inclusive, perception-based experiences.Environmental responsibility extends to mobility for both visitors and employees. HTB promotes the Hamburg CARD, which provides access to public transport, bike rentals, e-bike discounts, harbor ferries, car-sharing services, and reduced entry to major attractions - making it easier to explore Hamburg sustainably. Internally, HTB supports low-carbon commuting through a bike leasing program that offers staff attractive options for bicycles and e-bikes hire.About Hamburg Tourist BoardHamburg Tourist Board (HTB) is a public-private partnership and part of the Hamburg Marketing Holding in Hamburg, Germany. HTB acts as a service provider, initiator and networking partner for the tourism industry in Hamburg and beyond. For more information about Hamburg Tourist BOard and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.hamburg-travel.com/discover-hamburg/experience-sustainability/sustainability-in-hamburg/ For media inquiries, please contact:Sascha AlbertsenHead of CommunicationsHamburg Tourismus GmbHWexstraße 720355 HamburgGermanyTel: +49 40 300 51 111Mobil: +49 172 4346321sascha.albertsen@hamburg-tourismus.de

