Cobb County, GA (January 28, 2026) - At the request of the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cobb County, GA. Rebekah Patterson, age 26, of Marietta, GA, was shot and injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on January 28, 2026, at about 4:00 p.m., Patterson entered the Cobb County Police Department Headquarters on Fairground Street in Marietta and asked to speak with an officer. The officer later met Patterson outside to speak with her. During the conversation, Patterson pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer gave Patterson multiple verbal commands to drop the gun. Patterson did not drop the gun and continued to point it at the officer. The officer shot at Patterson, hitting her multiple times. Additional officers then arrived on scene and rendered aid to Patterson.

Patterson was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.