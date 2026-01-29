Transforming CX : Techsommet presents ‘AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers’ Virtual Event - Platinum Sponsor ASAPP

Techsommet Speakers Panelists and Moderator Platinum Sponsor

Discover how AI is reshaping customer experience at Techsommet’s virtual event, “AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers,” with ASAPP.

At ASAPP, we believe AI should empower people, not replace them. We’re proud to partner with Techsommet to help shape the next generation of contact centers.” — Chris Arnold, VP of Contact Center Strategy at ASAPP

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The contact center industry is at a defining crossroads. Artificial Intelligence, once viewed as a futuristic innovation, has evolved into a core operational pillar reshaping how businesses interact with their customers. To explore this powerful transformation, Techsommet announces its upcoming virtual summit, “AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers : Adapting to Intelligent Change,” a premier gathering of thought leaders, CX strategists, and technology pioneers dedicated to redefining customer engagement in the age of intelligent automation.In today’s experience-driven economy, contact centers are no longer reactive service hubs; they are strategic experience engines. AI is driving this change by merging human empathy with machine precision, enabling organizations to understand customer needs in real time, deliver hyper-personalized responses, and even predict issues before they occur.This virtual summit will delve into how enterprises are leveraging AI, data, and automation to transform every layer of the contact center from the agent desktop to enterprise-wide decision-making. Participants will explore:- The evolution of AI in customer service: How conversational and generative AI are augmenting human interactions.- Operational agility and scalability: Using automation and data-driven insights to drive performance, efficiency, and cost optimization.- Workforce transformation: Redefining the agent experience, training, and performance through AI-driven guidance and predictive coaching.- Trust and transparency in AI adoption: Balancing innovation with ethics, compliance, and human oversight.Attendees will gain a practical roadmap for building future-ready contact centers' intelligent ecosystems capable not only of resolving customer issues faster but also of anticipating and preventing them through real-time intelligence.Expert Voices Defining the Next Era of CXThe event brings together leading voices from across the contact center, AI, and CX transformation landscape:- Chris Arnold, VP Contact Center Strategy, ASAPP - Ajay Gupta, Contact Center Transformation Leader- Jim Rembach, President, Call Center Coach- Luis Carrillo, Vice President, Customer Experience, Ryze- Martin Hobratschk, CEO, Cognita Knowledge Management LLCModerating the discussions will be Laura K. Zegar, Founder & CEO of Contact Center & CX Transformation Vibe Management, known for her expertise in operational transformation and digital customer experience leadership.ASAPP: Accelerating Intelligent Change in Customer ExperienceTechsommet proudly welcomes ASAPP as the Platinum Sponsor of this landmark event. ASAPP is a pioneer in AI-native customer experience solutions designed to help organizations unlock human potential and operational efficiency in their contact centers.By embedding real-time AI assistance, automation, and deep learning models directly into agent workflows, ASAPP empowers contact centers to deliver measurable performance improvements. Its solutions, including agent augmentation, AI-powered self-service, and intelligent routing, help leading enterprises reduce average handle times, improve customer satisfaction scores, and scale service quality without sacrificing empathy.ASAPP’s mission perfectly aligns with the summit’s central theme, “Adapting to Intelligent Change.” The company champions a philosophy where AI augments rather than replaces human intelligence, creating synergy between data-driven insight and authentic customer connection.Why This Event MattersWith over 70% of enterprises planning to increase AI adoption in their customer operations by 2027, understanding how to integrate these technologies effectively has become mission-critical. The AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers Virtual Summit provides a vital platform for CX leaders, digital transformation heads, and technology innovators to share strategies, best practices, and forward-looking perspectives.From predictive analytics and speech intelligence to generative AI-driven engagement, this event will showcase how innovation can redefine the economics and experience of customer support, making the contact center not just a cost center, but a competitive advantage and brand differentiator.Event DetailsEvent: AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers: Adapting to Intelligent ChangeDate: February 3, 2026Time: 10:00 AM ETLocation: Virtual EventModerator: Laura K. Zegar, Founder & CEO, Contact Center & CX Transformation Vibe ManagementPlatinum Sponsor: ASAPPEvent landing page: https://techsommet.com/ai-the-next-era-contact-centers/ Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KB6AsXZoRtqJu7wMLFnwaA#/registration About TechsommetTechsommet is a global platform connecting industry pioneers, innovators, and technology leaders to explore how emerging technologies are transforming business operations and customer experiences. Through interactive summits and strategic networking, Techsommet fosters dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across the enterprise technology ecosystem.For media inquiries, partnerships, or speaker opportunities, please contact:Media Relations – Techsommetinfo@techsommet.com

