Transforming CX : Techsommet presents ‘AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers’ Virtual Event - Platinum Sponsor ASAPP
Discover how AI is reshaping customer experience at Techsommet’s virtual event, “AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers,” with ASAPP.
In today’s experience-driven economy, contact centers are no longer reactive service hubs; they are strategic experience engines. AI is driving this change by merging human empathy with machine precision, enabling organizations to understand customer needs in real time, deliver hyper-personalized responses, and even predict issues before they occur.
This virtual summit will delve into how enterprises are leveraging AI, data, and automation to transform every layer of the contact center from the agent desktop to enterprise-wide decision-making. Participants will explore:
- The evolution of AI in customer service: How conversational and generative AI are augmenting human interactions.
- Operational agility and scalability: Using automation and data-driven insights to drive performance, efficiency, and cost optimization.
- Workforce transformation: Redefining the agent experience, training, and performance through AI-driven guidance and predictive coaching.
- Trust and transparency in AI adoption: Balancing innovation with ethics, compliance, and human oversight.
Attendees will gain a practical roadmap for building future-ready contact centers' intelligent ecosystems capable not only of resolving customer issues faster but also of anticipating and preventing them through real-time intelligence.
Expert Voices Defining the Next Era of CX
The event brings together leading voices from across the contact center, AI, and CX transformation landscape:
- Chris Arnold, VP Contact Center Strategy, ASAPP
- Ajay Gupta, Contact Center Transformation Leader
- Jim Rembach, President, Call Center Coach
- Luis Carrillo, Vice President, Customer Experience, Ryze
- Martin Hobratschk, CEO, Cognita Knowledge Management LLC
Moderating the discussions will be Laura K. Zegar, Founder & CEO of Contact Center & CX Transformation Vibe Management, known for her expertise in operational transformation and digital customer experience leadership.
ASAPP: Accelerating Intelligent Change in Customer Experience
Techsommet proudly welcomes ASAPP as the Platinum Sponsor of this landmark event. ASAPP is a pioneer in AI-native customer experience solutions designed to help organizations unlock human potential and operational efficiency in their contact centers.
By embedding real-time AI assistance, automation, and deep learning models directly into agent workflows, ASAPP empowers contact centers to deliver measurable performance improvements. Its solutions, including agent augmentation, AI-powered self-service, and intelligent routing, help leading enterprises reduce average handle times, improve customer satisfaction scores, and scale service quality without sacrificing empathy.
ASAPP’s mission perfectly aligns with the summit’s central theme, “Adapting to Intelligent Change.” The company champions a philosophy where AI augments rather than replaces human intelligence, creating synergy between data-driven insight and authentic customer connection.
Why This Event Matters
With over 70% of enterprises planning to increase AI adoption in their customer operations by 2027, understanding how to integrate these technologies effectively has become mission-critical. The AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers Virtual Summit provides a vital platform for CX leaders, digital transformation heads, and technology innovators to share strategies, best practices, and forward-looking perspectives.
From predictive analytics and speech intelligence to generative AI-driven engagement, this event will showcase how innovation can redefine the economics and experience of customer support, making the contact center not just a cost center, but a competitive advantage and brand differentiator.
Event Details
Event: AI & the Next Era of Contact Centers: Adapting to Intelligent Change
Date: February 3, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Location: Virtual Event
Moderator: Laura K. Zegar, Founder & CEO, Contact Center & CX Transformation Vibe Management
Platinum Sponsor: ASAPP
Event landing page: https://techsommet.com/ai-the-next-era-contact-centers/
Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KB6AsXZoRtqJu7wMLFnwaA#/registration
About Techsommet
Techsommet is a global platform connecting industry pioneers, innovators, and technology leaders to explore how emerging technologies are transforming business operations and customer experiences. Through interactive summits and strategic networking, Techsommet fosters dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across the enterprise technology ecosystem.
For media inquiries, partnerships, or speaker opportunities, please contact:
Media Relations – Techsommet
info@techsommet.com
www.techsommet.com
ANKIT MALVIYA
Techsommet LLC
+1 929-512-5459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.