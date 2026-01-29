De La Rue and Canadian Bank Note Form Strategic Partnership to Bring British Passport Manufacturing Back to the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- De La Rue (DLR), the British security printing specialist, has today announced a strategic joint venture with Canadian Bank Note Company (CBN), which will bid to return the manufacture of British passport books to the United Kingdom, following a decade of production overseas.The joint venture will combine DLR’s UK manufacturing capabilities and security document heritage with CBN’s extensive expertise in digital and physical identity solutions. CBN is one of the world’s leading passport manufacturers. It is the largest supplier of passports to the Commonwealth, providing passports to fourteen nations within the association, including those for Canada and New Zealand - which are widely recognised as among the world’s most secure.The two companies will harness cutting-edge technology to deliver a passport book with state-of-the-art features, reinforcing the UK’s national security. In addition, relocating the manufacturing of the passport book to British soil will ensure full sovereignty over the critical supply chain, and bolster border security.The onshoring of passport manufacturing will also represent a significant investment in the UK’s manufacturing sector, creating skilled jobs and delivering meaningful economic benefits. The joint venture will also explore the possibility of bidding for passport and other government identity contracts for further jurisdictions in the future, thereby creating a global manufacturing hub within the UK.Clive Vacher, CEO of De La Rue said:“The British passport is more than a travel document – it is a symbol of our national identity. By combining De La Rue’s UK heritage with Canadian Bank Note’s world-leading passport technology, we have a unique opportunity to bring passport manufacturing back to Britain, where it belongs. This venture brings together two companies with similarly storied histories, a combined track record of high-quality delivery across over a hundred jurisdictions, and great compatibility when it comes to security, technology and a customer-centric philosophy.”Marilou Arends, CEO of Canadian Bank Note said:“CBN has a long history of delivering highly secure passports for trusted governments around the world. Our identity products have won multiple awards for technological advancement, security, design and durability. Partnering with De La Rue allows us to offer the UK a passport that the British people deserve: one which strengthens the country’s national security, is proudly manufactured in Britain, and represents the best value to the British taxpayer.”EnquiriesDe La RueNikki Strickland Director of Strategy +44 7525 630142Canadian Bank NoteMark Houlton CEO, CBN DLR Identity Group +1 (613) 722-6607Panterra GlobalAnthony Morris Associate Director +44 7506 128085 / anthony.morris@panterra.globalNotesBritish passports are currently manufactured by Thales of France, in Tczew, Poland.The tender to manufacture the next series of British passports, from 2029 for a period of 10 to 12 years, will be issued later this year, and will be led by His Majesty’s Passport Office and the Home Office.De La Rue, headquartered in Basingstoke, Hampshire has a 200-year history of leadership in designing and producing high security products, and is the world’s largest commercial printer of banknotes. Since 2003, it has been the exclusive supplier of banknotes for the Bank of England. Since 2020, De La Rue has designed over half of the world’s new banknotes. The company operates manufacturing, innovation and design sites in the UK, at Westhoughton in Greater Manchester, Debden in Essex, and Basingstoke in Hampshire.Canadian Bank Note (CBN), headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, is a global leader in secure identity and travel‑document solutions, backed by more than a century of high‑security printing expertise. Its passport systems integrate advanced security elements and are designed to exceed ICAO standards. CBN also delivers robust personalization, authentication, and document‑issuance technologies that support efficient, tamper‑resistant identity management for governments worldwide. CBN also provides end to end identity ecosystems that include biometric enrolment, verification software, and secure digital infrastructure. These platforms are designed for high volume national programs, ensuring resilient, scalable operation and seamless integration with international standards. CBN’s continuous innovation, technical expertise, and commitment to security have positioned it as a trusted partner for nations seeking advanced, reliable identity solutions that safeguard citizen data and uphold the integrity of their travel and identity systems

