The Home Security Consulting Market is projected to grow to $6.7 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 15.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The home security consulting sector has seen significant expansion recently, reflecting a growing demand for expert advice on protecting residential properties. As safety concerns rise and technology advances, this market is positioned for strong growth in the years ahead. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Home Security Consulting Market Size and Expansion Forecast

The home security consulting market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.29 billion in 2025 to $3.80 billion in 2026, maintaining an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This historic growth has been driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, higher property crime rates, increased homeownership, rising disposable incomes, and a growing demand for customized security solutions.

Looking ahead, the home security consulting market is expected to continue expanding swiftly, reaching $6.70 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.2%. Several elements are expected to fuel this growth, including heightened homeowner awareness of safety measures, greater investment in property protection aligned with rising property values, a shift from do-it-yourself security systems to professional consulting, increased demand from affluent households for personalized security plans, and the need for standardized security programs in multi-family and rental properties. Key trends driving this growth include advancements in artificial intelligence for real-time threat detection and behavior analysis, improved interoperability of Internet of Things (IoT) devices with standardized protocols, breakthroughs in video analytics and computer vision for automated incident recognition, development of privacy-focused machine learning and federated learning techniques, and innovative integrated platforms combining security and home automation in a unified control system.

Understanding Home Security Consulting Services

Home security consulting is a specialized service designed to evaluate safety risks in residences and develop customized security strategies. Consultants provide expert advice on system selection, device placement, and operational procedures to ensure optimal protection against intrusion, fire, and other hazards. The service aims to create effective, code-compliant security plans that carefully balance risk reduction, cost efficiency, and ease of use for homeowners.

Increasing Use of Smart-Home Security Devices as a Growth Catalyst

One of the main factors driving the home security consulting market is the growing adoption of smart-home security devices. These include cameras, video doorbells, sensors, alarms, and locks interconnected through the internet, often enhanced with artificial intelligence capabilities for advanced threat detection and automation. Rising consumer awareness about home safety and convenience has encouraged more homeowners to install multiple smart security gadgets. Home security consulting plays a vital role by offering professional guidance on selecting, integrating, and managing these devices to build robust and reliable security systems. For example, SafeHome.org, a US-based home security resource, reported that in 2025, households with at least one security camera rose from 42% in 2023 to over 50% in 2024, reflecting a 19% increase over the previous year. This trend highlights how smart technology adoption is significantly propelling the market’s growth.

North America’s Leadership and Asia-Pacific’s Emerging Potential

In terms of regional market share, North America was the largest player in home security consulting in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report covers various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a broad perspective on the global landscape and growth opportunities.

