Statehouse Partners Adds Veteran Lobbyist Paul Pescatello

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statehouse Partners, LLC announces that Paul Pescatello has joined the firm. Paul is a seasoned lobbyist and attorney, and will help expand Statehouse Partners' expertise in healthcare, biotechnology, and other highly regulated industries.Pescatello joins Statehouse Partners after stepping away from his previous roles as senior counsel at CBIA and executive director of the Connecticut Bioscience Growth Council.“We are very excited that Paul has joined our firm. Paul has more than 25 years of lobbying experience and has been a leading advocate for the pharmaceutical and emerging biotech industries. His work has helped foster a competitive climate in Connecticut and grow these important sectors,” said Andy Markowski, founding Principal.“Having worked with him in the past, I knew Paul would be an incredible asset,” said Eric Gjede, the firm’s other founding Principal. “His expertise on a wide range of issues will not only benefit our growing list of clients, but will be very attractive to many currently underserved industries in need of representation. He is the perfect addition to our firm.”Pescatello had been senior counsel at CBIA and executive director of the Connecticut Bioscience Growth Council since 2014. He has been at the forefront of nearly every major legislative issue affecting the state’s biotech and pharmaceutical industries. His work includes successfully advocating for expanded R&D tax credits, and he has done extensive work on healthcare, genomic research, personalized medicine, and vaccine policy.Prior to his lobbying work at CBIA, Paul started his legal career at Shipman & Goodwin, in Hartford, Connecticut. As a partner at the firm, he focused on banking and insurance regulatory issues. He also served as Special Counsel to the Governor, drafting and advocating for tax and economic development legislation, including policies conceived by Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter and others, to make Connecticut more hospitable to start-up companies, venture capital and entrepreneurship. Before joining CBIA, Pescatello was president of Connecticut United for Research Excellence (now BioCT).Paul received a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a Ph.D. from Cornell University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College.About Statehouse Partners: Established in 2023, Statehouse Partners, LLC is a Connecticut-based government relations practice providing strategic representation on legislative and regulatory matters before the Connecticut General Assembly, state agencies, and beyond. With decades of combined experience and a client-focused approach, the firm partners with organizations and companies to achieve successful legislative and regulatory outcomes through a full array of government relations and lobbying services. www.statehouselobbying.com ###

