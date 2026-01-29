Sorting Machine Market to Reach US$ 7.0 Bn by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Sorting Machine Market

Automation and AI-driven contactless sorting are boosting market adoption.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sorting machine market is witnessing significant growth as industries increasingly adopt automated and AI-enabled sorting solutions to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and safety. Sorting machines are widely used across food & beverage, recycling, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and manufacturing industries to classify and separate products based on size, weight, color, or material type. Their ability to minimize human error, improve operational efficiency, and ensure compliance with quality standards has made them indispensable in modern processing lines.

The global sorting machine market is projected to be valued at US$ 4.6 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 7.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of automation in production and processing lines, rising demand for high-precision sorting for food safety and recycling applications, and advancements in AI-enabled detection technologies. Contactless sorting machines, particularly in the food & beverage and waste management sectors, are witnessing widespread adoption due to hygienic handling, operational efficiency, and minimal maintenance requirements. Among product types, AI-enabled optical sorting machines dominate due to their ability to detect contaminants and ensure high throughput. Geographically, Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by rapidly expanding food processing, recycling infrastructure, and increasing investments in industrial automation in countries such as China and India.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20473

Key Highlights from the Report

• The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.

• AI-enabled optical sorting machines dominate due to high precision and speed.

• Food & beverage and recycling industries remain the leading end-user sectors.

• Asia Pacific leads the market, supported by industrial automation adoption.

• Rising demand for contactless and hygienic sorting solutions is fueling growth.

• Technological advancements in sensors and AI are enhancing sorting efficiency.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The sorting machine market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user industries. By product type, the market includes optical sorting machines, vibratory sorting machines, magnetic sorters, air sorters, and conveyor-based sorters. Optical sorting machines dominate due to their precision in detecting color, size, and material, making them ideal for food safety, recycling, and pharmaceutical applications. Vibratory and conveyor-based sorters are widely used for bulk material handling in manufacturing and logistics.

Based on application, sorting machines are utilized in food & beverage processing, recycling, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and packaging industries. Food & beverage remains the leading application segment due to stringent safety and hygiene standards, which require precise and contactless sorting of fruits, vegetables, grains, and processed products. End-user segmentation shows recycling and waste management sectors as rapidly growing markets, driven by increasing emphasis on resource recovery, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliance in developed and emerging economies.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the global sorting machine market due to rapid industrialization, growing food processing and recycling infrastructure, and high adoption of automation technologies in China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America represents a mature and technologically advanced market, with consistent demand from food safety and recycling sectors, supported by strict regulatory standards such as FDA and EPA guidelines. Europe maintains steady growth, driven by recycling initiatives, sustainability mandates, and adoption of AI-based sorting systems. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, benefiting from increasing investments in waste management infrastructure and expanding food & beverage processing operations.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20473

Market Drivers

The sorting machine market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of automation in production lines, which enhances speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency. Rising demand for high-precision sorting in food safety, recycling, and pharmaceutical applications has created a strong need for AI-enabled and contactless sorting solutions. Technological advancements in sensors, machine vision, and artificial intelligence have further boosted adoption by enabling real-time defect detection, contaminant identification, and quality assurance, reducing human error and improving throughput.

Market Restraints

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges related to high initial investment costs for AI-enabled and fully automated sorting machines, which can deter adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises. Maintenance complexity, the need for skilled operators, and integration challenges with existing production lines may also restrain market growth. Additionally, fluctuating raw material prices and economic uncertainties can impact equipment procurement and expansion plans, particularly in price-sensitive regions.

Market Opportunities

Significant growth opportunities exist in emerging economies, where industrial automation and food processing infrastructure are rapidly expanding. There is increasing demand for hygienic, contactless sorting machines in the food & beverage industry to ensure safety and comply with regulatory standards. Expansion in recycling and waste management sectors, driven by environmental sustainability initiatives, provides additional avenues for growth. Innovations in AI-enabled sorting, IoT integration, and predictive maintenance offer manufacturers opportunities to differentiate their products and capture new market segments globally.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the sorting machine market include:

• TOMRA Sorting Solutions

• Bühler Group

• Key Technology, Inc.

• Satake Corporation

• Baumer Group

• Marel hf.

• Sesotec GmbH

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 & 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20473

Recent developments include TOMRA launching advanced AI-powered optical sorters for high-precision food and recycling applications. Bühler Group expanded its regional footprint in Asia Pacific by opening new service centers to support growing demand for industrial sorting solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Tool Hammer Market: The global tool hammer market is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 5.0 billion by 2033.

Copper Magnetic Wire Market: The global copper magnetic wire market is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching US$ 25.6 billion by 2033.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.