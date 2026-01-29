Music Lodge Bids Farewell with Grand Finale during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT

Paulina Aguirre, Joe Sumner Mitch Elzinga, Brooklyn Dylan, Danny Singh Ashley Paul Nicole Muj, Lisa Precious, Joe Sumner, Paulina Aguirre Brooklyn Dylan

Foxy Shazam Ignites Music Lodge Live! Alongside Joe Sumner, BRAVA Paulina Aguirre, Ashley Paul, and Brooklyn Dylan

For more than two decades in Park City during Sundance, we've celebrated everything that Music Lodge has stood for— the creative community, artist discovery, and the power of music and film together.” — Lisa Precious, founder, Music Lodge

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted from January 23–25 at the Treasure Mountain Inn atop Main Street, Lisa Precious’ Music Lodge wrapped its celebrated run at the Sundance Film Festival with a dynamic three-day showcase of music, media, and film community. Since its founding in 2004, the Music Lodge has been a cornerstone of the festival—serving as a high-energy stage, networking hub, panel series, and after-party destination for festivalgoers.Over two decades, Music Lodge has become an iconic fixture in Park City, welcoming A-list talent and top recording artists for live performances, interviews, and brand activations. Its stages have featured John Legend, Sting, Andra Day, Foo Fighters, Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, and members of The Doobie Brothers and The Doors—cementing its reputation as the longest-running independent activation at Sundance.“After more than two decades of memories, friendships, and music shared on Main Street, this final year in Park City was very special to me,” said Lisa Precious, founder of Music Lodge. “We celebrated everything that Music Lodge has stood for—creative community, artist discovery, and the power of music and film together.”A Celebration of Music Lodge Live!Friday, January 23rd featured Music Lodge Live!, an evening of genre-blending performances and electrifying energy sponsored by PEN Music Group. The night opened with a special duet by Joe Sumner and Paulina Aguirre —a moment that echoed Sumner’s family legacy, as his father, Sting, graced the Music Lodge stage back in 2009.From 8:00–10:00 PM, audiences were treated to performances by Kris Gruen, Byland, Judd Warrick, and Kendall Jane Meade, capped by an explosive set from Foxy Shazam—the six-member powerhouse band featured on HBO Max’s Peacemaker (Season 2) and the DC film Superman with their original track as the mythical Mighty Crabjoys.The late-night showcase, presented by Kultura PR International from 10:30 PM to midnight, spotlighted emerging talent Brooklyn Dylan and Ashley Paul , culminating with Latin Grammy winner BRAVA Paulina Aguirre, a five-time nominee, who debuted a brand-new song and genre created exclusively for this event.Music, Media, and Industry InsightThroughout the weekend, the Music Lodge hosted topical industry discussions, including “Producer Patrick Caligiuri on Industry Trends,” a “Fireside Chat: Mental Health & Hollywood” with actor Zachary Levi, and an “FC | HQ Panel – Film Commission Resources & Financing.”The festival’s FC | HQ (Film Commission | Headquarters)—presented by the Montana Department of Commerce and the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission—served as a daily hub for filmmakers and commission representatives to connect and collaborate.For more information, visit www.musiclodge.live About Music LodgeFounded by Lisa Precious, Music Lodge is an annual red carpet, celebrity, and media event that has taken place each January during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. As the longest-running independent activation at Sundance, it has served as a hospitality suite, performance venue, and media studio that unites artists, filmmakers, and innovators through music, film, and creative collaboration.

Joe Sumner and BRAVA Paulina Aguirre perform at Music Lodge

