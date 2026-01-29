Alan-1 To Hold Third Annual Major League eSports World Championship at Amusement Expo International 2026 in Las Vegas

MLES Logo The players of the MLeS 2025 World Championship

Alan-1's booth at Amusement Expo 2026 will show off the latest arcade games and be the scene of the 3rd annual Major League eSports Championship

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 , a leading innovator in arcade and video gaming experiences, is thrilled to announce the third annual Major League eSports (MLeS) World Championship, set to take place during the Amusement Expo International 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Building on the success of the previous two tournaments held in Utah, this year's event promises to elevate the competition to new heights in the entertainment capital of the world.The 2026 MLeS World Championship will feature the top eight players from the Major League eSports circuit, with their selection based upon the League Points they accumulated throughout 2025. Competitors earned their points by excelling in Alan-1's acclaimed video arcade games, including Avian Knights, Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Dr Pepper Soda Slam!, and Liquid Death. These elite gamers will battle it out in a high-stakes tournament, showcasing skill, strategy, and precision in front of both a live audience and global viewers over Twitch.The eight players who will face off for fortune & glory are:Baumer from Seattle, WARetroman21 from Baltimore, MDCALEBFIRE10 from Salt Lake City, UTMATTYD from Stafford, CTAnyeffs from Memphis, TNAlfamabet from New Park, PAYorkies TV from York, PALuxmatic from Alameda, CAAlan-1 is committed to supporting the world’s top competitive arcade players by covering all travel and accommodations for invited contestants. The championship will culminate in cash prizes awarded to the top three finishers, with $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place, adding even more intensity to an already high-stakes competition.What sets Major League eSports apart is its open and inclusive league system. Participation in the MLES platform is completely free for all players. Every time a player competes on a Major League eSports–enabled cabinet, they earn League Points. The more players compete globally, the more League Points are generated, creating a constantly evolving and merit-based leaderboard. Players with the highest League Point totals over the annual season (January 1st-December 31st) earn invitations to the Major League eSports World Championship, ensuring that qualification is driven purely by performance and consistency.This innovative approach to competitive arcade gaming earned Alan-1 an IAAPA Brass Ring Award in 2024, recognizing the Major League eSports system as a breakthrough in location-based entertainment and esports engagement.“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Major League eSports World Championship to Las Vegas for its third year,” said James Anderson, CEO of Alan-1. “This event showcases the skill and dedication of our players while reinforcing our belief that esports should be open, accessible, and earned through play. Hosting the championship at Amusement Expo lets us connect directly with operators, fans, and industry leaders while creating unforgettable live experiences.”The tournament will be a centerpiece of Alan-1’s Amusement Expo booth (#1855), delivering a unique mix of live esports competition, hands-on gameplay, and industry networking. Attendees will also be able to play several new titles debuting at the show, including three new Atari Recharged releases which are using a brand new and innovative cabinet design, along with the first-ever Butts On Things video redemption ticket game.For more information about the Major League eSports World Championship 2026, including spectator details and player updates, visit www.alan-1.com/ About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer headquartered in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, with additional offices in Tooele and American Fork, Utah. The company designs and prototypes all of its arcade cabinets in its privately owned U.S. facility, ensuring innovation, precision, and craftsmanship from the very first build.Alan-1 has been recognized with multiple industry awards for creativity, design, and innovation. Its vision is to create location-based entertainment games that deliver unforgettable memories for players, families, and communities. Guided by its taglines “We fight for the users,” “Every game counts,” and “Having fun, building fun,” Alan-1 embraces the joy of play while pushing the boundaries of what modern interactive entertainment can be.For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com or please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3.END OF LINE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.