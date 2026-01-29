Naresh P. Singh, MD, to begin Seeing DEEOIC Patients (Nevada Test Site) at Adult Health & Wellness Center

Naresh Singh, MD, seeing Nevada Test Site and Federal Workers at Adult Health & Wellness Center. Accepting new patients and current patients.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective February 2, 2026, Dr. Naresh P. Singh, MD, will begin seeing DEEOIC patients at the Adult Health & Wellness Center.Dr. Singh is accepting new patients and will continue to care for those who wish to maintain their treatment. Dr. Singh Board certified by ABIM in internal medicine and consults in pulmonary medicine.Dr. Singh earned his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 1985. He then completed his internship (1986) and residency (1988) at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and then went on to complete his fellowship at the University of California–Irvine Medical Center in 1990.Dr. Singh joined Pulmonary Associates, Inc. in 1991 and will now be joining Adult Health and Wellness Center effective February 02, 2026, which serves the Southern Nevada community providing primary care and pulmonary care services. He is a recognized provider by Workman’s Comp and Department of Labor for occupational lung diseases.**About DEEOIC**The Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation (DEEOIC) is a program under the U.S. Department of Labor. It offers wage replacement and medical benefits to current or former energy workers, or their survivors, who developed illnesses due to exposure to workplace hazards like radiation or beryllium at Department of Energy (DOE) facilities or atomic weapons plants. This program is dedicated to supporting energy workers adversely affected by their jobs.Sites Covered by DEEOICNevada• Nevada Test Site• Atomic Energy Commission Facilities (various sites)• Department of Energy Facilities (specific locations)Across the United States• Hanford Site – Washington• Los Alamos National Laboratory – New Mexico• Oak Ridge National Laboratory – Tennessee• Savannah River Site – South Carolina• Rocky Flats Plant – Colorado• Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory – California• Idaho National Laboratory – Idaho• Pantex Plant – Texas• Y-12 National Security Complex – TennesseeThe Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program provides benefits authorized by the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA). Part B of the Program went into effect on July 31, 2001, and Part E of the Program went into effect on October 28, 2004. The Department of Labor's Office of Workers' Compensation Programs is responsible for adjudicating and administering claims filed by employees or former employees or certain qualified survivors.Part B EligibilityEmployees of the Department of Energy (DOE), its contractors or subcontractors who worked at a covered DOE facility during a covered time periodEmployees of atomic weapons employersEmployees of beryllium vendorsUranium workers previously awarded benefits by the Department of Justice under Section 5 of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) for the same covered illnessConditions Eligible for CompensationRadiogenic cancerChronic Beryllium DiseaseBeryllium Sensitivitychronic silicosisUnder Part B, compensation includes a lump sum amount of $150,000 and payment of medical expenses from the date a claim is filed. If the employee is no longer living, the lump sum is payable to eligible survivors. Compensation is payable to eligible survivors in the following order: spouse, children, parents, grandchildren, and grandparents of the deceased covered employee.Compensation of $50,000 and payment of medical expenses from the date a claim is filed is available for uranium workers (or their survivors) previously awarded benefits by the Department of Justice under Section 5 of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.Employees of the Department of Energy, its contractors and subcontractors who were exposed to beryllium on the job and now have beryllium sensitivity will receive medical monitoring to check for Chronic Beryllium Disease.Part B Lump-Sum Compensation Journey Map – The journey map is a visualization of the 'typical' stages that a claimant undergoes while their Part B claim is adjudicated.Part E EligibilityEmployees (or their survivors) who worked for a DOE contractor or subcontractor during a covered time period at a covered DOE facilityUranium miners, millers, and ore transporters as defined by RECA Section 5, or their survivors.Eligible survivors include:A spouse who was married to the employee for at least one year prior to his/her death. If there is no surviving spouse, then compensation may be awarded to a covered child if, at the time of the employee's death, the child was:Under the age of 18Under the age of 23 years and a full-time student continuously enrolled in an educational institution, orincapable of self-supportConditions Eligible for CompensationIf you or anybody you know worked at any of the above feel free to contact us for more information.**Appointment Information**- **New Patients: ** To establish care, please call 702-510-4508 to book your appointment, for visits beginning February 2, 2026.- **Existing Patients: ** If you are a current patient of Dr. Singh, please request your medical records from your current facility and fax to 702-724-0522 or e-mailed to us. If you have home health care, you may request those records from your case manager to bring to your first appointment. Continued care will require registration with Adult Health & Wellness Center, but if you provide your last visit and/or medical records, care will continue without delay.**Location: **Adult Health & Wellness Center2881 Business Park Court, Suite 100Las Vegas, Nevada 89128For more information about our services, please visit www.ahwcLV.com or call 702-510-4508.Hour of Operation : Monday – Friday 9AM- 5PM .---**About Adult Health & Wellness Center: **Adult Health & Wellness Center is a clinic credentialed with Department of Labor programs, providing primary care and pulmonary specialty services to our community. Adult Health & Wellness Center also offers primary care for DEEOIC and most major insurance and aesthetic services. Call us for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.