Treasure Valley Tax Firm Castell Tax Experts Expanding Capacity for New Business Clients

Castell Tax Experts, led by Enrolled Agent Diane Castell, has served more than 200 businesses across Idaho's Treasure Valley.

Nampa-based firm led by Enrolled Agent with five decades of experience adds availability for construction, restaurant, and professional services companies.

Fifty years in this business means I've watched tax codes get rewritten multiple times. What hasn't changed is business owners leaving money on the table because nobody took the time to look for it.” — Diane Castell

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castell Tax Experts , a Nampa-based tax and accounting firm serving more than 200 businesses across the Treasure Valley, is expanding capacity to take on new clients in 2026.The firm is led by Diane Castell, an Enrolled Agent with five decades of accounting experience. The EA designation, issued by the federal government, authorizes practitioners to represent clients directly before the IRS in audits, collections, and appeals."When a tax issue gets complicated, we don't hand the client off to someone else," said Diane Castell, founder of Castell Tax Experts. "We handle it ourselves because we have the credentials and experience to do so."Diane Castell began her career at 18, working alongside her CPA father, and earned her accounting degree from Weber State University. She became an Enrolled Agent in 2008 after a career spanning public accounting firms, tax preparation, and private practice.Her son Graysen Castell has been with the firm since its founding. Trained in-house in accounting and bookkeeping, he manages the detailed, ongoing work that keeps client records accurate and current.The firm's service offerings range from monthly bookkeeping starting at $195 per month to fractional CFO and advisory services for growth-focused companies. Additional services include business and personal tax preparation, payroll tax compliance, sales tax filings, QuickBooks setup and training, and IRS audit representation Small business owners increasingly seek accounting firms that provide year-round guidance rather than tax-season-only contact. For industries with complex requirements, such as construction job costing, restaurant inventory tracking, or multi-state compliance, that ongoing relationship becomes particularly valuable.Castell Tax Experts works extensively with construction and trade contractors, restaurants and food service businesses, real estate professionals, manufacturers, farms and ranches, and professional services firms. The firm also serves churches, nonprofits, and startups establishing their first accounting systems.Every client engagement includes unlimited questions.Business owners in Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, and throughout Ada and Canyon Counties can schedule consultations through the firm's website.

