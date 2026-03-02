The Law Offices of Eric A. Boyajian Secures Landmark Settlements for California Employees

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Eric A. Boyajian (LOEAB) has highlighted several recent legal outcomes for California employees and emphasized the firm’s ongoing work to provide guidance for businesses on labor law compliance. These cases reflect LOEAB’s focus on ensuring fair treatment for employees while helping employers navigate complex workplace regulations. Founded in 2012, the firm combines litigation expertise with preventive consulting to ensure compliance with labor laws and promote fair, safe workplaces.

Firm Mission and Vision

LOEAB’s mission is to support workers’ rights while equipping employers with tools to prevent disputes and maintain compliant workplace policies. The firm serves a diverse client base, including small to mid-sized businesses across industries such as retail, technology, healthcare, hospitality, and startups, as well as employees facing termination, harassment, retaliation, discrimination, or wage disputes.

“Our work focuses on protecting employees under California labor laws and providing guidance to businesses to help prevent workplace disputes,” said Eric A. Boyajian, Founder of LOEAB. “I’ve seen hardworking individuals, including immigrants and first-generation Americans like my own parents, face challenges in the workplace. Our goal is to ensure employees have access to fair representation while helping businesses understand regulations and avoid costly legal issues.”

Founded by Boyajian, whose career began in 2005 on the defense side and included in-house counsel roles before launching LOEAB, the firm draws from his experience in Southern California and his background as a first-generation American. Under his leadership, LOEAB has recovered millions in settlements for clients while providing proactive legal counsel to help businesses prevent disputes.

Accessible Resources for Californians

LOEAB maintains an online hub at www.loeab.com offering resources for both employees and employers. Visitors can access information on topics such as recent $1.2 million wage theft settlements and the 2026 California minimum wage changes—from $16.90 statewide to $20.25 in high-cost areas like West Hollywood. The website also includes compliance checklists and consultation options, reflecting the firm’s commitment to education and accessibility.

Client-Focused, Community-Oriented Services

LOEAB provides bilingual services and works with diverse communities across California, including the Armenian diaspora. For employers, the firm offers preventive solutions including policy preparation, workplace investigations, and compliance consulting. For employees, LOEAB provides legal representation with a No Fee Guarantee, ensuring access to justice without upfront costs. The firm assists underrepresented groups, including immigrants, older workers, and individuals with disabilities.

“Our dual focus enables us to understand both employee concerns and employer compliance needs,” Boyajian added. “By combining expertise in California labor law with proactive consulting and resources, we aim to reduce disputes and promote fair workplaces for all parties.”

Key Messaging and Unique Offerings

LOEAB combines dual-sided expertise by representing both employees and employers, providing insight into workplace challenges and California labor law to develop robust policies. The firm offers flat-fee preventive services for employers, including consulting, policy and procedure preparation, and investigations into workplace complaints, helping reduce the risk of lawsuits.

With a 98% success rate, LOEAB has extensive knowledge and experience across all areas of employment law, often identifying key details other firms might miss. For employees, the firm operates under a No Fee Guarantee, providing contingency-based representation that ensures clients pay nothing unless they recover, with employer-paid fees maximizing recoveries.

Serving all California workers, LOEAB delivers fast settlements, millions recovered or saved, and proactive tools such as AI-driven compliance solutions. The firm maintains deep mastery of AB 5, FEHA, the Labor Code, DLSE guidelines, and 2026 labor law changes, with bilingual services to support diverse communities. Free consultations and 24/7 access are available, along with educational resources on the firm’s website.

Recent Cases and Outcomes

Ramirez v. World Oil – $5.9 Million Jury Verdict (Case 20STCV22351)

A collections specialist was awarded $5.9 million after alleging wrongful termination due to disability and discrimination. The award included economic, non-economic, and punitive damages.

Class Action Settlement vs. Pest Control Company – $315K Settlement (Case 21STCV45445)

LOEAB represented multiple employees in a class action lawsuit, achieving an average settlement of $11,250 per class member. The case addressed wage disputes and employer compliance issues.

Vartanian v. FMI Inc – $3.5 Million Settlement (Case 20STCV28138)

This class action addressed workplace safety and labor law violations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lack of protective equipment and concealed exposures, resulting in settlements for multiple employees and setting a precedent for workplace accountability during public health emergencies.

“LOEAB focuses on ensuring adherence to California labor laws and protecting employees’ rights,” said Boyajian. “These cases reflect our ongoing efforts to provide legal representation that is both effective and accessible to workers across the state.”

About The Law Offices of Eric A. Boyajian (LOEAB)

Headquartered at 330 N Brand Blvd, STE 1250, Glendale, CA 91203, the firm specializes in labor law representation for employees and compliance guidance for small to mid-sized businesses. LOEAB emphasizes bilingual services and community outreach to ensure equitable access to legal support.

Contact:

The Law Offices of Eric A. Boyajian (LOEAB)

Phone: (818) 839-5969 | 24/7 availability

Website: www.loeab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

