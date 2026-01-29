Ethena Announces Record Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Ethena, a New York Based Compliance Training Provider

Enterprise Demand for Easier, More Customized Compliance Training Drives 50%+ Revenue Growth

I’m proud of our 2025 financial performance, reflecting the problems customers faced customizing compliance training before Ethena and the strong momentum we’re seeing into 2026.” — Roxanne Petraeus, CEO and Co-Founder of Ethena

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethena, the AI-powered compliance training platform, announced record growth in 2025, driven by demand for compliance training that is easier to customize, faster to deploy, and more relevant for employees. By enabling organizations to deliver training that reflects their workforce, policies, and operating environment without costly manual customization, Ethena saw accelerating adoption across enterprise customers.

Beyond its 50% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal year 2025, Ethena doubled the number of learners who have taken its training and also doubled the number of Fortune 500 customers, as compliance leaders looked for ways to effectively leverage AI within their Ethics & Compliance programs.

In 2025 Ethena deepened relationships with the 2,000+ organizations that use its training, expanding to add new training and tools. This resulted in net dollar retention of greater than 115%, reflecting Ethena’s high customer satisfaction levels and sustained customer demand for Ethena’s additional products, including employee hotline, case management, phishing simulator and policy management.

At the center of Ethena’s growth is a shift in how compliance training is created and delivered. Rather than using training that feels disconnected from employees’ day-to-day work or going through a painful and expensive customization process, Ethena enables organizations to painlessly deliver training that reflects their workforce, their operating environment, and how they work, while meeting their compliance and regulatory requirements.

Organizations can tailor training by role, location, workplace, and learning level, whether employees are frontline, desk-based, remote, hybrid, or in-office, while ensuring the content reflects their brand, tone, terminology, and real-world context. Training can directly reflect a company’s procedures and policies, so the training content more clearly matches real expectations, increasing its impact. By automating customization and localization, Ethena removes the traditional burden of manual edits, vendor back-and-forth, and version control, allowing teams to maintain accuracy while reducing operational costs.

2025 also marked a shift in compliance priorities with an increased focus on reducing training seat time. Growing pressure to reduce training overhead and increase profitability drove a sharp increase in the popularity of risk-based training and test-out. Using test-out, test-down, and adaptive learning with Ethena, proficient learners skip content by passing a short quiz at the start of training, reducing the time training takes, while still ensuring learners know the content. On average this saves learners 60% of their seat time.

At the same time, companies were looking to move beyond learning experiences that employees often rush through or consume passively while multitasking. Ethena saw increased demand for more interactive training designed to keep learners engaged and match their learning style, particularly desk-based workers and younger generations accustomed to dynamic digital experiences.

Customers increasingly adopted training that blends video, text, slides, quizzes, and interactive scenarios, along with short-form, vertical video formats that mirror the way employees consume content on their phones. These formats help keep scenarios fresh, reflect real workplace situations, and encourage learners to actively think through the decisions they make at work. The learners say it best: with a 93%+ approval rating from more than 5 million learner ratings, Ethena delivers training employees actually like taking.

