Santa Fe Bookkeeping Firm Focus Point Accounting Now Accepting New Small Business Clients

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focus Point Accounting , a bookkeeping and accounting services firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is now accepting new clients throughout Northern New Mexico.The firm is led by Stephen Vigil, who holds a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designation alongside his QuickBooks ProAdvisor certification and a Bachelor's degree in Financial Management from New Mexico State University. The CIA credential, typically found in corporate audit departments rather than small business bookkeeping, shapes the firm's approach to client work."Most small business owners don't need fancy financial statements. They need books that are accurate and actually tell them something useful," said Vigil, founder of Focus Point Accounting. "The auditor training means I'm looking at whether your processes work, not just whether the numbers add up."Focus Point Accounting offers monthly bookkeeping services starting at $199 per month, with pricing based on monthly expense volume. Additional services include catch-up bookkeeping for businesses with backlogged records, QuickBooks setup and training, payroll system configuration, job costing for contractors, and preparation of New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax returns.Small businesses increasingly turn to outside bookkeepers as owners recognize that managing their own books consumes time better spent on operations. For industries with complex tracking requirements— construction job costing , vacation rental income across multiple properties, trucking expense management—specialized knowledge becomes particularly valuable.The firm works with contractors and home builders, real estate investors and property managers, vacation rental operators, trucking and transportation companies, hotels and tour operators, healthcare practices, and Santa Fe's art galleries and working artists. Vigil has previous experience working with small businesses, real estate investors, transportation companies, and estate sales operations.Every client engagement includes unlimited questions at no additional charge. Financial statements are reviewed before delivery using what Vigil describes as an auditor's quality assurance process—examining not just accuracy but whether the underlying processes function correctly and where money may be leaking out.Vigil has also taught QuickBooks courses and provided guidance to women entrepreneurs through Santa Fe's WESST organization.Business owners across Northern New Mexico, from Los Alamos to Taos to Española, can schedule consultations through the firm's website.

