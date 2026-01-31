Valentine’s Season Sparks New Momentum for Asia Travel on China Airlines

Limited-Time Valentine's Day Fares on Select Asia Routes starting from US$681 A contemporary Asian set menu featuring Oat-Crusted Cod with green peppercorn sauce, Green Papaya Salad with scallop, Stuffed Squid with wax apple and herb sauce, and Stuffed Beef Roll with Asian spice gel. Wheel Pie Filled with Rose Duck and Truffle, a signature dish created in collaboration with Michelin one-star restaurant T+T.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Valentine’s Day approaches and interest in Asia travel continues to build, China Airlines is marking the season with a combination of expanded connectivity, onboard enhancements, and a major route milestone across North America.To align with increased early-year demand for long-haul travel, the airline is offering limited-time Valentine’s Day fares on select Asia routes. From January 31 through February 22, 2026, travelers departing from Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), Phoenix (PHX), and Vancouver (YVR) can book Asia flights starting at US$681, subject to terms and conditions.The seasonal fares align with China Airlines’ Valentine’s campaign, “Pin Your Next Asia Love Story,” which highlights romantic and culturally rich travel experiences across the region. Travelers are encouraged to visit the China Airlines North America website and follow the airline’s official Facebook and Instagram channels for regional updates and travel information.Beyond the seasonal offer, the announcement reflects a broader story of network growth and regional impact—most notably on China Airlines’ Ontario–Taipei nonstop route, which is now approaching one million passengers served since its launch in 2018.________________________________________Ontario—Taipei Route Nears One Million PassengersChina Airlines was the first Taiwan-based airline to operate from Ontario International Airport and has served the Ontario–Taipei route for nearly eight years, now offering daily nonstop service to Taipei. The route has become a preferred alternative for travelers across Southern California and the Inland Empire, providing direct access to Asia without the congestion at larger coastal gateways.To commemorate the milestone, China Airlines will partner with the Ontario International Airport Authority on February 2, 2026, to host a special celebration with free giveaways at the departure gate of Flight CI-023 from Ontario to Taipei. The airline’s one-millionth passenger will receive a round-trip ticket to any China Airlines destination in Asia.Further strengthening connectivity, China Airlines launched an interline partnership with Southwest Airlines in January 2026, enabling travelers to book single-ticket itineraries that combine Southwest’s domestic network with China Airlines’ transpacific services. The partnership allows for through-checked baggage and smoother transfers, positioning Ontario as an increasingly convenient departure point for travelers connecting from cities across the United States to Asia.________________________________________Michelin-Starred Dining Debuts OnboardChina Airlines has also introduced a new inflight dining collaboration with Michelin one-star restaurant T+T, debuting in January 2026 on long-haul flights departing Taiwan to North America, Europe, and Oceania.The menu reflects T+T’s “Tapas × Tasting” inspiration, blending refined French techniques with Asian flavors and Taiwanese influences. Available across all cabin classes, the collaboration brings contemporary Taiwanese cuisine to the in-flight experience.A standout dish, Wheel Pie Filled with Rose Duck and Truffle, reimagines a familiar Taiwanese street snack through a fine-dining lens—continuing China Airlines’ commitment to delivering thoughtful culinary experiences at 30,000 feet. To date, the airline has partnered with acclaimed brands including Le Palais, Mipon, Moon Moon, Yoshi Bakery, Yang Ming Spring, and Little Tree Food, showcasing Taiwan’s culinary creativity to international travelers.Passengers may pre-order meals up to 24 hours before departure via the China Airlines website.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

