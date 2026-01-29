MetroWest Bookkeeping Firm Janek Business Solutions Now Accepting New Clients

Janek Business Solutions, led by Kathleen Novak and John Vandenberg, offers bookkeeping and contractor accounting services to businesses across MetroWest and Greater Boston.

Bellingham-based firm brings two decades of property management experience and engineering backgrounds to small business accounting.

We've been on the other side of the desk, waiting for financial reports that were late or didn't match reality. That's why we make sure the numbers actually reflect what's happening in the business.” — Kathleen Novak

BELLINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janek Business Solutions , a bookkeeping and financial services firm based in Bellingham, Massachusetts, is now accepting new clients across MetroWest and Greater Boston.The firm is led by Kathleen Novak and John Vandenberg, a husband-and-wife team who spent nearly two decades running Janek Property Management before shifting their focus to bookkeeping services . That property management experience included responsibility for budgets exceeding $1 million, working directly with contractors, and handling the financial complexities of large properties."We know what it's like to juggle clients, crews, and cash while the phones keep ringing," said Novak, co-founder of Janek Business Solutions. "We ran our own business for almost twenty years, so we understand what owners actually need from their books."Both founders bring technical backgrounds to the work. Novak holds an engineering degree from Cornell University and previously worked in product marketing. Vandenberg earned his engineering degree from Drexel University and a master's from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, with experience in biomedical engineering applications.Janek Business Solutions offers full-service bookkeeping starting at $199 per month, job costing for contractors starting at $300 per month, catch-up bookkeeping for backlogged records, payroll services, cash flow planning with 13-week rolling forecasts, and fractional controller and CFO services for businesses that need financial leadership beyond basic bookkeeping.The firm specializes in construction and contractor accounting , including job costing by phase, progress billing, retainage tracking, change orders, and work-in-progress reporting. This focus reflects the founders' years working alongside contractors in their property management operations.Small business owners in trades and service industries often struggle to find bookkeepers who understand the rhythm of their work. Terms like "winter slowdown," "end-of-month draw," and project-based billing require familiarity with how these businesses actually operate.Janek Business Solutions serves construction contractors, skilled trades, home and property services, cleaning companies, medical and dental practices, professional services firms, restaurants, retail shops, and nonprofits throughout Norfolk County, the Blackstone Valley, and surrounding areas.The firm uses QuickBooks and maintains QuickBooks ProAdvisor certification. All client engagements include structured monthly closes, documented processes, and plain-English summaries explaining what changed and why.Business owners in Bellingham, Franklin, Milford, Framingham, Natick, and throughout MetroWest Massachusetts can schedule consultations through the firm's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.