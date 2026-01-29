Northwest Arkansas Trucking and Small Business Bookkeeper Opens Practice in Benton County

Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions, founded by Lynn Oliver, brings Fortune 500 finance experience to small businesses across Northwest Arkansas.

Lynn Oliver brings 25 years of Fortune 500 finance experience and hands-on business ownership to local companies.

When you've signed the front of a check, not just the back, you understand what's at stake. I take it personally when something in a client's books doesn't look right.” — Lynn Oliver

GENTRY, AR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions , a new bookkeeping practice based in Gentry, Arkansas, is now serving small businesses throughout Benton County and the greater Northwest Arkansas region.Owner Lynn Oliver brings an unusual combination of credentials to the practice: more than 25 years in corporate finance at a Fortune 500 company, where she rose from entry-level to managing accounts for one of the world's largest retailers and leading business development initiatives, plus direct experience as a business owner herself.Oliver has started and operated three businesses. She ran a trucking company with her husband and later launched a remote loan signing company before establishing her bookkeeping practice. That firsthand experience with the financial pressures small business owners face—payroll, cash flow management, tax obligations—shapes how she approaches client relationships."I've sat where my clients sit," said Lynn Oliver, owner of Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions. "I've had months where the numbers didn't work and had to figure it out. That's different from someone who's only ever seen business finances from the outside."The firm's specialty is trucking and transportation—a sector Oliver knows from the operational side. Trucking companies face particular bookkeeping challenges, including IFTA fuel tax reporting, multi-state compliance, per diem tracking, and the need to calculate cost-per-mile to evaluate route and load profitability. Oliver also works with construction contractors, restaurants, landscaping companies, salons, auto repair shops, agricultural operations, and other small businesses common to the region.Services include monthly bookkeeping starting at $199 per month, bookkeeping cleanup for businesses with backlogged records, payroll setup and ongoing management, accounts payable and receivable, QuickBooks Online setup and training, inventory accounting, and sales tax management.Oliver is a certified QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor. The firm uses QuickBooks Online for client bookkeeping and can access client accounts remotely, allowing for efficient service delivery throughout Northwest Arkansas without requiring in-person meetings for routine work.The practice serves businesses in Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, Siloam Springs, Bella Vista, and surrounding communities across Benton, Washington, and Carroll counties.Oliver describes the firm's approach as proactive rather than transactional—working as part of a client's team rather than a detached service provider.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.