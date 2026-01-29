San Diego Bookkeeping Firm Fresh Ledger Opens Doors to Local Small Businesses

Fresh Ledger, owned by Erin Sholly, provides bookkeeping and job costing services to small businesses throughout San Diego County.

New firm serves professional services, construction, marine businesses, and nonprofits across San Diego County.

I'd rather have ten clients who call me with questions than fifty who just need someone to close the books. The conversations are where the value is.” — Erin Sholly

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Ledger , a San Diego-based bookkeeping firm , is now accepting clients throughout San Diego County.Owner Erin Sholly launched the practice to serve small businesses across a range of industries, with particular focus on professional services firms, construction contractors, and the marine services sector. The firm also works with real estate investors, property managers, restaurants, craft beverage producers, hospitality businesses, and nonprofit organizations.San Diego's economy supports a diverse mix of small businesses, from architecture and engineering firms in the urban core to boat repair and marine electronics operations along the coast. Fresh Ledger's service offerings reflect that diversity.The firm provides monthly bookkeeping, catch-up bookkeeping for businesses that have fallen behind on their records, accounts payable and receivable management, QuickBooks Online setup and training, payroll setup with client training, sales tax compliance, and part-time CFO services for businesses seeking strategic financial guidance.For construction contractors, Fresh Ledger offers job costing services—tracking labor, materials, and overhead costs by project to determine which jobs are profitable and inform future bidding decisions. This service starts at $199 per month and integrates with existing bookkeeping."There's no shortage of bookkeepers who can categorize transactions," said Erin Sholly, owner of Fresh Ledger. "What most small businesses actually need is someone who picks up the phone, explains what they're looking at, and helps them make a decision."The firm positions its bookkeeping services as a foundation for informed business decisions rather than a compliance requirement. Monthly clients receive financial statement preparation, bank and credit card reconciliation, and transaction categorization. Part-time CFO services add budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and periodic business reviews.Pricing for monthly bookkeeping starts at $249 per month. Catch-up bookkeeping is quoted on a per-project basis depending on the volume of transactions and the condition of existing records.Fresh Ledger serves businesses throughout San Diego County, including San Diego, Chula Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, San Marcos, Encinitas, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.