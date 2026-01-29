Former Finance Director Launches Fractional CFO and Bookkeeping Practice in Greater Boston

Vast Accounting, founded by former corporate finance director Leticia Vasquez, offers bookkeeping and fractional CFO services to businesses across the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston.

Leticia Vasquez brings 15 years of corporate finance experience to small businesses across the Merrimack Valley and Boston metro.

I've been through ownership changes, investor presentations, audits, the whole thing. When I sit down with a small business owner now, I'm not guessing at what good financial management looks like.” — Leticia Vasquez

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Accounting , a new bookkeeping and fractional CFO practice based in Andover, Massachusetts, is now accepting clients throughout the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area.The firm is led by Leticia Vasquez, who spent fifteen years in corporate finance before launching her own practice. Most recently, she served as Finance and Compliance Director at Allivet, the third-largest pet pharmacy in the United States with over 150 retail locations. In that role, she managed a team of six, reported directly to the company's board and investors, and maintained a 100% audit compliance record through multiple ownership transitions.Vasquez holds a Master's degree in Accounting and Business Analytics from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor's degree from American InterContinental University. Her corporate background included full-cycle accounting, multi-state payroll and HR compliance, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, audit preparation, and due diligence support for mergers and acquisitions.That experience now informs her work with smaller organizations. Vast Accounting offers monthly bookkeeping services , catch-up bookkeeping, payroll system setup and managed payroll, accounts payable and receivable, QuickBooks setup and training, inventory accounting, job costing, and sales tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions.The firm also provides fractional CFO services—part-time strategic finance support that includes cash flow forecasting, budget development, KPI tracking, and guidance on major business decisions. For businesses not large enough to employ a full-time CFO but facing complex financial questions, this model offers executive-level thinking without the corresponding salary."The fundamentals are the same whether you're doing books for a five-person company or a 150-location retail chain," said Leticia Vasquez, founder of Vast Accounting. "What changes is the complexity. But the habits that keep you audit-ready at scale are the same habits that keep a small business out of trouble."Vast Accounting serves businesses across multiple industries, including healthcare practices, technology startups and SaaS companies, transportation and logistics, real estate investors, professional services firms, veterinary practices, e-commerce sellers, restaurants, franchise owners, and nonprofits. The firm's multi-state payroll and sales tax expertise makes it particularly suited for businesses operating across state lines or selling nationally.Vasquez built the practice around a principle she describes as "where integrity meets expertise"—a reference to both technical competence and the trust required when handling another business's finances.Services are available to businesses throughout Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, and Norfolk counties, including Boston, Cambridge, Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill, and the surrounding communities.

