FIG IQ, an AI-native live intelligence studio for sport

FIG IQ is designed for live sports environments where speed, context, and decisions matter more than dashboards and hindsight.

FIG IQ is being built to help sport and media organizations move from data to decisions in real time, where pressure, speed, and context define outcomes.” — Jyoti Bhardwaj, CEO & Founder

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyoti Bhardwaj Appointed CEO & Founder of FIG IQ, an AI-Native Live Intelligence Venture for Sport

Jyoti Bhardwaj has been appointed CEO & Founder of FIG IQ, an AI-native live intelligence venture focused on building real-time systems for sport, with a core emphasis on sports broadcasting and decision-making in high-pressure environments.

FIG IQ operates at the intersection of sport, broadcast media, and artificial intelligence, designing intelligence systems that function during live sporting moments rather than after them. The venture focuses on embedding live intelligence into the sports broadcast stack—transforming match data, production feeds, and contextual signals into real-time insight that supports on-screen storytelling, operational decisions, and audience engagement while the action is unfolding.

Sport represents one of the most demanding real-time systems in the world, where outcomes are shaped by speed, uncertainty, and human perception. FIG IQ is built on the premise that intelligence designed for such environments must be resilient, adaptive, and context-aware—capable of supporting decisions in the moment rather than relying on hindsight or post-event analysis.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with a global operating model, FIG IQ brings together expertise across technology, design, and sport. The venture also draws on India as a key talent and innovation base, reflecting the country’s growing role in global technology, media, and sports ecosystems. From inception, FIG IQ has been structured as a cross-border venture serving leagues, broadcasters, and sports organizations worldwide.

Unlike traditional analytics platforms that prioritize dashboards and retrospective reporting, FIG IQ focuses on live intelligence—systems embedded directly into the flow of play. Its work spans sports broadcast graphics, live data interpretation, and adaptive decision support, enabling production teams and decision-makers to access clarity without disrupting the pace, emotion, or immediacy of the live moment.

FIG IQ positions intelligence not as a reporting layer, but as an active participant in live sport. Its systems ingest multiple real-time inputs and surface relevance rather than volume, helping broadcasters enhance narrative depth while preserving the rhythm and authenticity of the game.

Commenting on the appointment, Jyoti Bhardwaj said,

“Sport is one of the few environments where pressure is absolute and decisions cannot be deferred. FIG IQ is being built to help leagues, broadcasters, and sports organizations move from data to decisions in real time—where speed, context, and perception matter as much as accuracy.”

The venture’s philosophy is informed by high-performance environments where milliseconds influence outcomes and narrative shapes engagement. FIG IQ treats sport not only as entertainment, but as a complex live system that blends human emotion, competitive intensity, and technical precision.

As sports broadcasting evolves toward richer, more immersive experiences, FIG IQ aims to help broadcasters and leagues deliver deeper insight without overwhelming the live moment. Beyond broadcast, the venture also sees applications across performance strategy and fan engagement—areas where real-time intelligence can shape outcomes and experiences simultaneously.

Under Jyoti Bhardwaj’s leadership, FIG IQ will focus on partnerships with leagues, broadcasters, and sports organizations seeking to embed intelligence directly into live operations. The long-term vision is to redefine how intelligence is experienced in sport—as a quiet, reliable presence that enhances decisions and storytelling when it matters most.

