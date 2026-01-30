Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet Nominated for 2026 JUNO Award – Jazz Album of the Year

The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet - IMPACT

The nomination for Jazz Album of the Year marks a major milestone for the acclaimed Canadian pianist, composer, and bandleader Steve Holt.

IMPACT was made with intention, honesty, and letting great musicians bring the music fully to life. Being nominated for a JUNO is an honour I truly didn’t expect.” — Steve Holt

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet has received a 2026 JUNO Award nomination for Jazz Album of the Year for their latest release, IMPACT — marking a major milestone for the acclaimed Canadian pianist, composer, and bandleader Steve Holt.The nomination recognizes IMPACT as one of Canada’s most compelling jazz recordings of the year. The album showcases Holt’s return as a leader and composer, supported by a powerhouse quintet featuring Perry White (saxophone), Kevin Turcotte (trumpet), Duncan Hopkins (bass), and Terry Clarke (drums) — five of the country’s most respected jazz musicians.Released in 2025, IMPACT has drawn positive critical attention from around the world for its musical depth, high-level ensemble interplay, and Holt’s distinctive compositional voice. Jack Kenny, at All About Jazz (USA) described IMPACT as “An intense album bursting with creativity. FOUR STARS”. Gordon Jack, at Jazz Journal (UK) said “This is Canadian jazz at its finest.” And Thierry De Clemensat, from Paris Move (France) concluded “Impact stands as a vibrant new chapter in Steve Holt’s storied career, rooted in tradition, yet resonating firmly in the now.”Steve Holt is a two-time JUNO-nominated pianist whose career spans more than four decades. He was McGill University’s first-ever Bachelor of Music program majoring in Jazz Performance and later studied in New York City with legendary pianist Kenny Barron. Holt released his JUNO-nominated debut album The Lion’s Eyes in 1983 and has since performed with jazz greats including Archie Shepp, Larry Coryell, James Moody, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Bob Mover, and Michel Urbaniak.The JUNO nomination for IMPACT marks Holt’s return to national recognition as a leader and composer and further establishes Steve Holt as a leading force on today’s Canadian jazz stage.The 2026 JUNO Awards will be presented March 27th in Hamilton Ontario, celebrating excellence in Canadian music across all genres.

