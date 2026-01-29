Accessible Japan Launches Travel Agent Hub Connecting Travelers with Disabilities to Specialized Tour Operators

Josh Grisdale explores the accessibility of Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning accessible travel platform expands resources with curated directory of wheelchair-friendly and Deaf-friendly travel agencies Accessible Japan , the leading online resource for travelers with disabilities visiting Japan, has launched a dedicated Travel Agents Hub featuring specialized tour operators who provide wheelchair-accessible vacation packages, Deaf-friendly guided tours, and custom trip planning services.The new directory ( https://www.accessible-japan.com/accessible-travel-agents-japan/ ) joins the platform's existing resources for accessible day tours and wheelchair-accessible food tours, giving travelers with disabilities a one-stop destination to find vetted professionals who understand their specific needs."Planning travel to Japan with a disability takes work," said Josh Grisdale, founder of Accessible Japan and a power wheelchair user himself. "If you use a wheelchair, you need to verify hotel room dimensions, bathroom layouts, and whether that 'accessible' room actually has a roll-in shower. If you're Deaf, you need tour operators who can arrange sign language interpretation. These agencies specialize in exactly that."A Growing DirectoryThe hub launches with several agencies already listed and is expanding quickly as Accessible Japan vets additional providers. Travelers are encouraged to check back regularly as new operators are added.Current listings include nationwide full-service agencies like Flat Travel, Ohayo Travel Corporation, and TokudAw Inc — companies that handle complete accessible vacation packages with lift-equipped vehicles, verified hotel accessibility, and guides familiar with mobility needs across Japan's major destinations.For travelers with specific requirements, the directory also features specialists. Japan Sign Travel provides tours with JSL, ASL, and International Sign interpretation. Hiroshima Bespoke Journeys focuses on accessible experiences in the Hiroshima region, including Peace Memorial Park and Miyajima Island, popular among cruise visitors.How the Listings WorkEach agency profile includes an overview of their services, coverage areas, and the types of disabilities they accommodate. Rather than forcing visitors to hunt through multiple websites for contact details, listing includes a built-in inquiry form — allowing travelers to reach out directly to providers with questions about their specific needs.About Accessible JapanFounded in 2015, Accessible Japan has spent a decade helping travelers with disabilities experience Japan. The platform provides detailed accessibility information on hotels, tourist attractions, transportation, and tour operators — the kind of specific information often missing from mainstream travel sites.Accessible Japan won the inaugural "Best Website for Accessible Travel" award at the 2025 Travel for Every Body Accessible Travel Awards. Founder Josh Grisdale, a Canadian-born naturalized Japanese citizen, has been featured in BBC News, NHK World, and Asahi Shimbun. He has delivered accessibility presentations for ANA, Airbnb, and Google, and serves on transportation accessibility review boards with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.The platform is part of tabiLabs Inc., which also operates tabifolk , an online community connecting travelers with disabilities worldwide.Traveler ResourcesThe travel agents hub complements Accessible Japan's other tour resources:- Accessible Day Tours — City sightseeing with wheelchair-friendly transport- Wheelchair-Accessible Food Tours — Guided culinary experiences at restaurants verified for accessibility- Accessible Travel Guidebook — "Accessible Japan's Tokyo" available on Amazon and iBooksFor more information, visit: https://www.accessible-japan.com/accessible-travel-agents-japan/

