Metro Detroit Medical Billing and Bookkeeping Firm Noor Bookkeeping Accepting New Clients

People try to do everything themselves when they're starting out. But at some point the books slip and then you're making decisions without knowing what you can actually afford.” — Aleaha Khan

MACOMB, MI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noor Bookkeeping , a Macomb-based firm specializing in medical billing and small business bookkeeping , is now accepting new clients throughout Metro Detroit, including Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.The firm is led by Aleaha Khan, who brings eleven years of experience across banking, mortgage lending, and medical billing. Khan built a successful medical billing practice before expanding into full-service bookkeeping—a decision driven by what she observed working with healthcare providers."I kept seeing the same thing," said Aleaha Khan, owner of Noor Bookkeeping. "Practices would open, struggle for a few years, and then close. Not because they weren't good at medicine. They just couldn't get a handle on where their money was going."That pattern is not uncommon. Studies consistently show that a significant percentage of small businesses fail within five years of opening, with cash flow mismanagement cited as a leading factor. For healthcare providers, the challenge is compounded by the complexity of insurance billing, claim denials, and the gap between services rendered and payment received.Noor Bookkeeping offers medical billing and coding services including patient eligibility verification, prior authorization, claims submission, payment posting, denial management, and accounts receivable follow-up. The firm also provides practice analytics and reporting to help providers understand their revenue cycle.Beyond healthcare, the firm serves small businesses across multiple industries, including construction, skilled trades, manufacturing, automotive, landscaping, home services, real estate, transportation, and professional services. General bookkeeping services include monthly transaction categorization, bank and credit card reconciliation, financial statement preparation, payroll processing, accounts payable and receivable management, and QuickBooks setup and training.Khan holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Wayne State University. Her daily work involves consulting with small business owners across the country on how to improve and grow their operations—experience that informs her approach to client bookkeeping.The firm's perspective is that business owners are most effective when they focus on their core expertise rather than attempting to manage every function themselves. For a dentist, that means seeing patients. For a contractor, that means running jobs. Financial recordkeeping, in this view, is better delegated to someone whose full attention is on getting it right.Noor Bookkeeping is based in Macomb, Michigan, and serves businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Prospective clients can reach the firm through its website.

